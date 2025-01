AC Milan, aproape de transferul lui Kyle Walker. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, detalii de la negocieri

🔴⚫️ AC Milan Senior Advisor Zlatan Ibrahimović: “Kyle Walker is a top player, a big leader… we’re checking what we can do for that deal, yes. We will see”.

👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Walker, expected to join Milan in the next days as reported in recent days.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)