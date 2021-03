Accident feroviar în Egipt. Zeci de persoane au murit după ce două trenuri s-au ciocnit. Video

#Egypt :- At least 32 people were killed and 66 injured on Friday when two trains collided on a railway in southern Egypt, the health ministry said.

