Alexei Navalnîi, într-o stare deplorabilă: a slăbit 13 kilograme în închisoare

Police detained the head of the Russian Alliance of Doctors, Anastasia Vasilyeva, after she requested permission to examine Aleksei Navalny inside a prison. The Kremlin critic has been moved to a sick ward in the facility amid reports of a possible tuberculosis outbreak there. pic.twitter.com/IAIeWq58cv

— Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) April 6, 2021

