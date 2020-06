Alina Ceușan a dezvăluit sexul bebelușului. Când va naște fosta concurentă de la Asia Express

View this post on Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

I was ready to give up my crown, but it seems like I'm still the only princess in the house 😂👋🏼 It's a boy! And we're both on the cover of @elleromania July Issue rocking @teilor_finejewellery diamonds. The magazine features a special inteview about the pregnancy & some beautiful photos with me and @raultisa – you can find it starting July25th at every press point in the country. Love, A. Big thanks to @domnicamar & @licapopescu, @christiantudose & Teilor team, @halucian and @teo_iu for the help! Makeup by me, hair by @raultisa.