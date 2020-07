Alina Ceușan, ex-concurenta Asia Express, gravidă în 7 luni, scandalizată! Polițiștii n-au crezut că e însărcinată și au cerut dovezi. Incredibil ce a urmat

ADVERTISEMENT

My face when police officers ask me if I have any certificare to prove I’m pregnant. Mam’, Sir, I have a poppin’ belly button and two sticks instead of legs. Do you really think it’s burgers and beers? 😂 I mean the pure fact that someone would lie to you and they are pregnant just so they wouldn’t wear a safety belt blows my mind. Wear yo’ fucking seatbelt if you can, for me it just got to the lvl where it’s bothering my growing belly… Have a nice weekend 🧜🏼‍♀️ (the whole problem was, in fact, in the officer’s attitude)

