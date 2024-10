Anunț oficial pentru milioane de români. Așa nu vei mai sta niciodată la coadă la aparatele SGR. A fost lansat serviciul de colectare la domiciliu a ambalajelor. Nu pierzi nimic, rămâi cu garanția de 50 de bani

A child plays with plastic bottles at a recycling factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 14, 2024. Workers are sorting discarded plastic bottles collected from the garbage heap and preparing them for recycling. These bottles are cleaned and cut into pieces by a cutting machine. There, new products are made from these pieces of plastic. According to the Environment Department of Bangladesh, about 24 thousand tons of waste is produced every day in the country. Of this 7.35 percent waste are plastic materials, which is 1,700 tones. Only 50 percent of these plastic wastes are recyclable. Photo by Suvra Kanti Das/ABACAPRESS.COM

