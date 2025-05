Anunț uriaș pentru tenisul românesc! Marius Copil va antrena o jucătoare de top din clasamentul WTA

Following a short coaching stint with former world #1 🇷🇺 Dinara Safina, 🇷🇺 Diana Shnaider has now brought on former world #56 🇷🇴 Marius Copil to be her coach for on a trial run in Paris.

The alum is currently ranked #11 in singles and #13 in doubles.

