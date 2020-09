Arestarea violentă a unei minore de 12 ani a șocat lumea! Ce s-a întâmplat la Hong Kong. Video

A young girl of school age was just cornered by riot police & proceeded to run away, before being viciously wrestled to the ground, kicked & pinned down by several police officers.

I wish I could say this isn’t normal in Hong Kong today, but it is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vid: HKUST student reporters pic.twitter.com/LjaobRN2IB

— Jack Hazlewood (@JackHHazlewood) September 6, 2020