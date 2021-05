Barcelona se transformă. Un nou antrenor și 4 jucători de top sunt țintele pentru sezonul viitor

Barcelona are now negotiating directly with Memphis Depay: it won’t be a long term contract, only two or three years. 🇳🇱

Depay left SEG Agency and he’s gonna decide his future with new lawyers.

Talks progressing as with Agüero. Final decisions soon. 🔴🔵 #FCB @MatteMoretto

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2021