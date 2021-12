Barcelona a făcut primul pas pentru a-l transfera pe Erling Haaland. Joan Laporta, întâlnire cu Mino Raiola

🔴 EXCL: Barcelona president Joan Laporta had a meeting with Mino Raiola in Torino today.

Laporta’s in Italy because of Pedri’s Golden Boy & he met with Raiola in a famous hotel.

The relationship is great since years. Haaland, Pogba and many other talents to keep an eye on.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)