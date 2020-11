„Biserica Maradoniană”, religia dedicată zeului Diego Armando Maradona. Câți adepți are acest cult

Maradona made millions of people love football because he was an Artist and not just his Pattern but his character and Attitude.

– He was so great that we that he was worshipped (The Iglesia Maradoniana is a religion). Church of Maradona.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

R.I.P the Greatest. pic.twitter.com/H1rt9p94S5

— Laba Laba Master 🦋🦋🦋 (@Buchi_Laba) November 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT