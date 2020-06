Cât de mult s-a transformat Laura Andreșan după naștere. Iubita lui Grasu XXL a slăbit considerabil – FOTO

View this post on Instagram

@momsformoms.ro Eu zilnic ii mulțumesc imparatesei, pentru ca exista, pentru ca suntem împreuna și separate, pentru ca e magnifica, chiar și atunci când nu e tocmai supermagnifica 🤪 și mai nou, cred ca zic peste 100 de mulțumesc zilnic pentru muuulte pietre. Despre “mulțumesc” am preluat o perspectiva dintr-un grup Montessori care merita distribuită (in special intr-un grup de SuperMoms ca noi #educatedmoms) Sharing this Montessori tip because it has been life changing for me. The power of thank-you! If you struggle like I do to refrain from saying “good job” or “nice work” etc, try replacing it with thank-you. I have found it groundbreaking in helping me change the habit of giving praise. It’s powerful because it can be used in so many situations! And it can even help reinforce positive/desirable behaviors. Examples where I use thank-you every day: ❤ The child uses the toilet successfully, brushes their teeth and hair, washes their hands or performs some other kind of self care – “thank-you for taking care of yourself.” 💛 The child completes a work – “thank-you for sharing that with me/letting me witness your work.” 💚 The child follows an instruction or request – “thank you for listening/cooperating.” 💙 The child is continously asking (nagging) for food or something else you can’t provide right now – “thank-you for being patient. I know it can be hard to wait.” #montessori #montessoriathome #montessoriprinciples #momsformoms #educatedmoms #realmoms #authenticmoms #facebookgroup #bestfacebookgroupformoms #momslive #momslove #womenarepower #womenaresacred #womensupportingwomen #mummylife #childhood #childdevelopment #childpsychology #mamepentrumame #mameautentice #mamereale #viatademama #copilarie #maternitate #celmaicoolgrupdemame #mameeducate #haipefacebook #linkinbio👆

