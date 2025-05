CFR Cluj a aflat cum poate fi cap de serie și în turul 2 din Europa League: condiția ca echipa lui Dan Petrescu să evite cei mai grei adversari!

🟠 UEL Q2 seedings – as things stand on 27 May

CFR Cluj 🇷🇴 will jump to the seeded side IF:

▪️ Slaven 🇭🇷 OR Silkeborg 🇩🇰 win the Cup

Hapoel BS 🇮🇱 will jump to the seeded side IF:

▪️ they win 🇮🇱 Cup,

▪️ Slaven 🇭🇷 AND Silkeborg 🇩🇰 win the Cup

🚫 Q2 draw is held before Q1 is…

