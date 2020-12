Cifrele de senzație ale lui Dennis Man l-au dus în top. Marile cluburi sunt cu ochii pe el

The players with the most G/As outside Europe’s top five leagues.

Number of games played:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1. James Tavernier – 32

🇷🇸 2. Nenad Lukic – 23

🇷🇴 3. Dennis Man – 16

🇦🇹 4. Raphael Holzhauser – 17

🇿🇲 5. Patson Daka – 17

And number of G/As: pic.twitter.com/KBTAYkiVGE

ADVERTISEMENT

— First Time Finish (@firsttimefinish) December 30, 2020