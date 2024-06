Cristiano Ronaldo a mai doborât un record înainte de EURO 2024 cu cele două goluri marcate în Portugalia – Irlanda de Nord! „E un vis”

🚨🚨| RECORD: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 player in the history to score in 21 consecutive years for the national team. 🐐🤯

He has scored every single year with Portugal since 2004. ✨🇵🇹

— CentreGoals. (@centregoals)