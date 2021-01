Cum a fost primită Simona Halep în Australia: „Carantină și teste COVID-19 în fiecare zi”

The world's best tennis players are arriving, ready to fight for the first Grand Slam title of 2021. Before the battle can begin they must quarantine for 14 days, take daily COVID-19 tests, physically distance, and practice & train under strictly controlled COVIDSafe conditions. pic.twitter.com/XrJDmc9vCi

— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT