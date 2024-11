Cum a trăit Kamala Harris înfrângerea de la alegerile istorice din SUA. Susţinătorii săi sunt dezamăgiţi şi trişti, ea a plecat fără să le spună un cuvânt

In her final test as a potential leader, in true character, she did to her supporters what she did to Americans for the last 4 years.

She didn’t show up at Howard University to speak to them. Just like she didn’t show up at OUR border. Arrogant entitled brat.

Congrats America!…

— ♥️🇺🇸 𝓒𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓪 🇮🇹♥️ (@CB618444)