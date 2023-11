Cum arată clasamentul ATP la finalul anului 2023. Performanțele lui Djokovic

7 – Novak Djokovic has won his 7th ATP Finals title, surpassing Federer for the most at this event. Respect.

Player with the most titles in the Open Era:

Grand Slam: Djokovic (24)🐐 : Djokovic (7)🏆

Masters 1000: Djokovic (40)💯

Most Top-10 wins: Djokovic (257)🥇

