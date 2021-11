Cutremur în Vrancea. Seismul a avut loc la mai puțin de 80 de kilometri adâncime

GUERRO, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 08: A view of damage after 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico’s southwest coast, on September 08, 2021 in Guerro, Mexico. A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Mexico’s southwest state of Guerrero late Tuesday, according to the National Seismological Service of Mexico. Jorge Zorrilla / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM

