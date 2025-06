Cutremur puternic în Turcia și insulele greceşti. O fată de 14 ani a murit din cauza unui atac de panică

⚠️ Earthquake Alert: Turkey 🇹🇷

At least 69 people injured after jumping out of buildings in panic during a 5.9–6.0 magnitude earthquake off Marmaris, Turkey — governor confirms.

Quake struck at 2:17 AM, ~26 km south of the city.

Stay safe, Türkiye. 🇹🇷 …

— The Curious Quill (@PleasingRj)