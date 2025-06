De ce locul 2 din preliminariile CM 2026 e mai bun pentru România decât prezența la baraj prin Nations League. Detaliile care pot tranșa calificarea la turneul final

Projected WC playoff seeding

(as of 10 June):

Pot 1: 🇮🇹 🇺🇦 🇹🇷 🇸🇪

Pot 2: 🇷🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇬🇷 🇵🇱

Pot 3: 🇭🇺 🇨🇿 🇸🇰 🇧🇦

Pot 4: 🇷🇴 🇲🇰 NIR☘️ 🇲🇩

📈Changes since last update:

▪️ 🇸🇪 now enters Pot 1!

▪️ 🇷🇸 drops to Pot 2

▪️ 🇨🇿 drops to Pot 3

▪️ 🇲🇩 enters Pot 4!

▪️ 🇸🇮 projected out of Playoffs

