Puștiul-minune Dominik Szoboszlai a ajuns în Bundesliga! Valorează de 4 ori cât Ianis Hagi

#RBLeipzig are delighted to announce the signing of Dominik #Szoboszlai! 🤝

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-year-old signs a contract until June 2025 and will wear the number 17 shirt ✍️ pic.twitter.com/tUakiN8zul

— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) December 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT