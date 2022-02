Emma Răducanu, măcinată de probleme medicale. Britanica încă se resimte după două săptămâni de când a pierdut la Australian Open

Singapore!! We worked, got stuck in (literally..), enjoyed the great culture, improved👷🏻‍♀️and had so much fun here.🦀Thank you to everyone’s warm welcome, you made it even more special. I’ll be back!!

谢谢你,新加坡!你给了我太多美好的记忆,我一定会再回来的❤️

— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu)