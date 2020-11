LUCESCU on today’s 3-0 loss

‘Today Covid won & Fair play lost – that’s my opinion!

I would never have played this match.

The result of the Championship should be resolved by the players on the pitch and not COVID.

That’s all I have to say on the matter.’ pic.twitter.com/DCz1z94OOz

— Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) November 8, 2020