Fanii Parmei l-au cerut pe Dennis Man, iar patronul le-a răspuns: „Iubesc jucătorii talentați”

@Kyle_J_Krause @oakrause As A Fans Of @1913parmacalcio I recommend the skillful young player : Brenner of Sao Paulo (ST/LW); Dennis Man of FCSB (RW); and Sidney van Hooijdonk of NAC Breda (ST) as next recruiting. Thank You 💛💙

— Hadika,MD,CH,CHQR (@Dika_dr) December 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT