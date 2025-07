FCSB, adversari infernali în turul 3 din Europa League, dacă nu trece de Shkendija! Campioana României nu va fi cap de serie

🔢 We're 1 day away from 🟠 UEL Q3 draw (Monday, 13:00 CET).

All higher ranked teams in 🟠 Q3 seeded pairs (main path) have a coefficient high enough to be seeded in 🟠 PO as well:

🇺🇦 Shakhtar*

🇵🇹 Braga*

🇬🇷 PAOK

🇩🇰 Midtjylland*

🇵🇱 Legia*

🇧🇪 Anderlecht*

🇲🇩 Sheriff*

*provided…

— Football Meets Data (@fmeetsdata)