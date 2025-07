FK Sarajevo, transfer fabulos înainte de „dubla” cu Universitatea Craiova! Noul fotbalist al bosniacilor a fost titular în sezonul trecut de Champions League

BOOOOMMMMM 💣💣💣💣💣💣

HUGE SIGNING! 🚨🚨🚨

Stefan Ristovski has signed for FK Sarajevo ✅🇲🇰

The Macedonian right back joins from Dinamo Zagreb, where he wore the captain’s armband last season.

Rich, experienced player with 17 Champions League appearances with Dinamo and…

— FK Sarajevo Insider (@SarajevoFooty)