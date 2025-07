Fotbalul mondial, zguduit de o nouă tragedie! Idolul fostului portar de la FCSB a murit la 61 de ani

🇳🇬🕊️ Forever in our hearts, Dodo Mayana.

We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion.

Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond.

Rest well, Peter Rufai. 💚

— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles)