Imagini uluitoare din Portugalia. Jucătorii de la Porto și Braga au împins mașina ambulanței. Video

If anyone is wondering why there was 12 minutes of injury time in the Braga vs. FC Porto game, here’s the answer.

After a serious injury to David Carmo, the ambulance sent to take him from the field got stuck in the mud.

