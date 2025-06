Iranul promite răzbunare după atacurile SUA: ”Vom încheia războiul pe care Trump l-a început!”

Escalation:

Spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters:

Second Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari:

"Strong Operations with Severe Consequences Await the United States."

'Gambler Trump! You can start this war, but we will be the ones who end it'

Promises…

— WayneTech SPFX®️ (@WayneTechSPFX)