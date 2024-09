Jaqueline Cristian, victorie de răsunet în fața câștigătoarei de la Wimbledon! A salvat patru mingi de meci și e în turul 3 la Beijing

Barbora Krejcikova was leading Jaqueline Cristian:

6-1, 3-1

6-1, 4-3*

6-1, 4-6, 4-1*

6-1, 4-6, 5-4* and had 4 match points

Cristian will now serve for the match at *6-5 in the third set..

