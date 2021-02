Jiangsu s-a desființat, Olăroiu pierde banii! De la ce sumă și-ar putea lua adio antrenorul

According to a media source in China, Cosmin Olăroiu, the CSL title-winning coach, has much salary unpaid by Jiangsu FC(formerly Suning). Even the paid salary is frozen in China as the tax is not paid yet. CFA have to deal with lawsuits appealed to FIFA if the club(s) disband. pic.twitter.com/bVcuY6Fam6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

— Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) February 28, 2021