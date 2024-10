Jude Bellingham, gest extraordinar. Mijlocașul de la Real Madrid a făcut fericit un copil bolnav de cancer. Video

The Dutch National Team visited sick children in a hospital, Noah Ohio visited a child who’s favorite player is Jude Bellingham.

Noah Ohio knows Jude Bellingham from when they were teammates and decided to try and call Jude Bellingham, who picked up.. ❤️

