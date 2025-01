Jude Bellingham, pe urmele lui Messi în Liga Campionilor. Capitolul la care starul lui Real Madrid l-a egalat pe argentinian

24 – Jude Bellingham has now been involved in 24 goals in the Champions League (11 goals, 13 assists), as many as Lionel Messi was when aged 21 or younger (17G, 7A). Only Kylian Mbappé (37) and Erling Haaland (26) were involved in more before turning 22 in the competition. Star.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe)