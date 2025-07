Lionel Messi, evoluție de zile mari în MLS! Vedeta de la Inter Miami a înscris două goluri ca în vremurile bune. Video

🐐 Lionel Messi scores a brace and provides an assist against vs. Montreal, as Inter Miami is leading Montreal 4-1 is now his;

⚽️ 18th goal of the 2024/2025 season

⚽️ 52nd Inter Miami goal

⚽️ 756th all time club goal

⚽️ 868th senior career goal

🎯 7th assist in 2025

🎯 25th…

— FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip)