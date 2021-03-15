Lista completă a nominalizărilor la Premiile Oscar 2021. Cine ar putea fi actorul anului

Vă oferim lista completă a nominalizărilor la Premiile Oscar 2021, anunțată astăzi în cadrul unei ceremonii desfășurate online pe Youtube. Printre peliculele nominalizate în acest an se numără și documentarul românesc „Colectiv”, în regia lui Alexander Nanau, la două categorii.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominalizările au fost anunțate oficial de cântărețul american Nick Jonas și partenera lui, actrița Priyanka Chopra.

La categoria cel mai bun film al anului se luptă „The Father”, „Judas and the black Messiah”, „Mank”, „Minari”, „Nomadland”, „Promising young woman”, „Sound of metal” și „The trial of the Chicago 7”.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominalizări Premiile Oscar 2021

Thomas Winterberg („Another round”), David Fincher („Mank”), Lee Isaac Chung („Minari”), Chloe Zhao („Nomadland”) și Emerlad Fennell („Promising young woman”) se luptă pentru titlul de cel mai bun regizor al anului.

La categoria cea mai bună actriță în rol principal au fost nominalizate Viola Davis („Ma rainey s black bottom”), Andra Day („The United States vs. Billie Holyday”), Vanessa Kirby („Pieces of a woman”), Frances McDormand („Nomadland”) și Carey Mulligan („Promising young woman”).

ADVERTISEMENT

Cel mai bun actor principal din acest an ar putea fi Riz Ahmed („Sound of metal”), Chadwick Boseman („MA Rainey s black bottom”), Anthony Hopkins („The father”), Gary Oldman („Mank”) sau Steven Yeun („Minari”).

La categoria „Cea mai bună animație” au fost nominalizate filmele „Onward”, „Over the moon”, „A shaun the sheep movie: Farmaggedon”, „Soul” și „Wolfwalkers”,

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Pentru cele mai bune efecte vizuale au fost nominalizate producțiile „Love and monsters”, „The midnight sky”, „Mulan”, „The one and only Ivan” și „Tenet”.

Filmul „Colectiv” este nominalizat la două categorii, „Cel mai bun documentar” și „Cel mai bun film străin al anului” (Vezi aici cu cine se luptă pentru mult râvnitul trofeu Oscar).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Celelalte nominalizări:

Cea mai originală melodie:

Fight for you – „Judas and the black Messiah”;

Hear my voce – „The trial of the Chicago 7”;

Husavik – „Eurovision Song Contest: The story of the fire saga”;

Io si (Seen) – „The life ahead”;

Speak now – „One night in Miami”;

Cel mai bun make-up:

ADVERTISEMENT

„Emma”;

„Hillbilly elegy”;

„MA Rainey s black bottom”;

„Mank”;

„Pinocchio”

Cea mai bună imagine:

„Judas and the black Messiah”;

„Mank”;

„News of the world”;

„Nomadland”;

„The trial of the Chicago 7”

Cel mai bun montaj:

ADVERTISEMENT

„The father”;

„Nomadland”;

„Promising young woman”;

„Sound of metal”;

„The trial of the Chicago 7”

Cel mai bun design de producție:

„The father”;

„MA Rainey s black bottom”;

„Mank”;

„News of the world”;

„Tenet”

Cel mai bun mixaj sonor:

„Greyhound”;

„Mank”;

„News of the world”;

„Soul”;

„Sound of metal”

Cel mai bun documentar/ scurtmetraj:

„Colette”;

„A concerto is a conversation”;

„Do not split”;

„Hunger ward”;

„A love song for Latasha”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

Sacha Baron Cohen – „The trial of the Chicago 7”;

– „The trial of the Chicago 7”; Daniel Kaluuya – „Judas and the black Messiah”;

Leslie Odom Jr – „One night in Miami…”;

Paul Raci – „Sound of metal”;

Lakeith Stanfield – „Judas and the black Messiah”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action:

„Felling through”;

„The letter room”;

„The present”;

„Two distant strangers”;

„White eye”

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

„Borat subsequent moviefilm: Delivery of prodigious bribe to american regime for make benefit once glorious nation of Kazahstan”;

„The father”;

„Nomadland”;

„One night in Miami…”;

„The white tiger”

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

„Da 5 bloods”;

„Mank”;

„Minari”;

„News of the world”;

„Soul”

Cea mai bună costumație:

„Emma”;

„MA Rainey s black bottom”;

„Mank”;

„Mulan”;

„Pinocchio”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar: