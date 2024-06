Luka Modric, înger și demon în Croația – Italia la EURO 2024! Mijlocașul lui Real Madrid, în lacrimi la finalul meciului. Update

Luka Modric wins Player of the Match award in Croatia’s 🇭🇷 1-1 draw with Italy 🇮🇹.

An emotional night for the Real Madrid midfielder missing a penalty❌,scoring 30 seconds later ⚽️ and witnessing a last minute equaliser from Italy potentially knocking his side out 😣

— Foot_ballNews4U (@Foot_ballNews4U)