Manchester City, acord pentru transferul lui Jack Grealish! Suma uriașă plătită de ”cetățeni”

Jack Grealish to Manchester City, here we go! Paperworks signed tonight between Aston Villa and City. £100m final fee, contract also signed until June 2026. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Grealish will undergo his medical in Manchester on Thursday morning in order to complete the record-deal.

