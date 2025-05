Manchester United, doar a șaptea echipă din istoria Europa League care a reușit această performanță. Ce șanse are să câștige finala

Clubs to reach the Europa League final without losing a single game during the campaign:

◎ Benfica (2013/14)

◎ Chelsea (2018/19)

◎ Inter (2019/20)

◎ Villarreal (2020/21)

◎ Frankfurt (2021/22)

◎ Leverkusen (2023/24)

◉ Manchester United (2024/25) 🆕

Devilish. 👹

— Squawka (@Squawka)