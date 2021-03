Meciul Coasta de Fildeș – Etiopia a fost întrerupt după ce arbitrul s-a prăbușit pe teren. Video

Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu collapsed while officiating 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ivory Coast and Ethiopia.

The FIFA referee was stretched off on the 80th minute after struggling to stand on his feet. Not clear what the problem with him was. pic.twitter.com/0uLYzvKKew

— Gabriel Obu (@GabrielObu1) March 30, 2021