Mircea Lucescu, lot improvizat pentru duelul cu Barcelona! Are doar 13 seniori disponibili

According to UEFA 🇪🇺 protocol a match can be suspended if less than 13 first team players are available.

Kyiv are travelling with exactly 13 first team players. 👀

Not a single senior goalkeeper. 🧤

[@AdriaAlbets] #UCL #FCB pic.twitter.com/KtzGU4G1Pg

— RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) November 2, 2020