Moment istoric la FIFA 21! Invincibilul puști de 15 ani a pierdut după 535 de victorii consecutive

536 wins in a row. Five, three, six. Taste that. The jaws dropped at 200 wins. He almost tripled that.

No pro has ever been close in the 5 year history of FUT Champions. And he started the streak at age of 14.

You are destined for greatness. Keep on going @RBLZ_Vejrgang

— BorasLegend (@ivanlapanje) February 14, 2021