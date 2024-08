Moment uluitor la debutul lui Jose Mourinho în prima ligă turcă, în fața a 50.000 de fani: „Cât tupeu!”

In Valkanis’ first Turkish Super Lig game v Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, he lost 1-0 but played a 15yo GK – Deniz Dönmezer.

“What is important is not the age of a player but what he gives. He’s a very good player with potential. I am proud of his performance in front of 50,000 fans.”

— Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0)