Nominalizări Oscar 2023, lista completă. Filmul nominalizat la 11 categorii

Nominalizări Oscar 2023, a producțiilor lansate în anul 2022. Filmul nominalizat la 11 categorii pentru cea de-a 95-a ceremonie a Premiilor Academiei, prezentată de Academia de Arte şi Ştiinţe Cinematografice.

Tabelul desemnărilor de la Oscar 2023. O comedie apare numită la 11 propuneri

Premiile 2023 vor fi aflate în cadrul unei ceremonii care este programată să aibă loc la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles, California, pe 12 martie 2023. Gazda marelui eveniment din primăvară va fi Jimmy Kimmel.

Potrivit , Riz Ahmed şi Allison Williams au anunțat în urmă cu foarte puțin timp care sunt filmele din marea gală, după ce aproape 10.000 de profesionişti din industrie au votat în favoarea peliculelor selectate.

Haideți să vedem care sunt producțiile cinematografice care se ”bat” pentru un trofeu la nominalizările pentru cele 23 de categorii. Filmul de comedie Everything Everywhere All at Once apare desemnat la 11 categorii.

All Quiet on the Western Front are 9 nominalizări, la fel și The Banshees of Inisherin. Elvis a primit doar 8 numiri, în timp ce The Fabelmans are 7, iar Tár și Top Gun: Maverick câte 6 de fiecare. Avatar: The Way of Water primit numai 4 nominalizări.

Nominalizări premiile Oscar 2023

Nominalizările pentru cel mai bun film: All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fabelmans Tár Top Gun: Maverick Triangle of Sadness Women Talking.

Cel mai bun regizor: Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Todd Field (Tár), Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness).

Cea mai bună actriţă: Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Cel mai bun actor: Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Bill Nighy (Living).

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hong Chau, The Whale, Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin, Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway, Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans, Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin, Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Cel mai bun scenariu original: The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures), Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24), The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures), Tár (Focus Features), Triangle of Sadness (Neon), An Irish Goodbye (Floodlight Pictures).

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix), Living (Sony Pictures Classics), Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures), Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing).

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgia), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania), The Quiet Girl (Irlanda), EO (Polonia).

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix), Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24), Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks Animation), The Sea Beast (Netflix), Turning Red (Pixar).

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: All That Breathes (HBO Documentary Films), All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon), Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon), A House Made of Splinters, Navalny (CNN/Warner Bros.).

Cea mai bună imagine: “All Quiet on the Western Front”, “Bardo”, “Elvis”, “Empire of Light”, “Tár”.

Cel mai bun montaj: “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures), “Elvis” (Warner Bros.), “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24), “Tár”, “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount).

Cel mai bun sunet: “All Quiet on the Western Front”, “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “The Batman”, “Elvis”, “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: “All Quiet on the Western Front”, “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “The Batman”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Machiaj şi coafură: “All Quiet on the Western Front”, “The Batman”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Elvis”, “The Whale”.

Cele mai bune costume: “Babylon”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Elvis”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”.

Coloană sonoră: “All Quiet on the Western Front”, “Babylon”, “The Banshees of Inisherin”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “The Fabelmans”.

Cântec original: “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”, “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”, “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Design de producţie: “All Quiet on the Western Front”, “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “Babylon”, “Elvis”, “The Fabelmans”.

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action: “An Irish Goodbye”, “Ivalu”, “Le Pupille”, “Night Ride”, “The Red Suitcase”.

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”, “The Flying Sailor”, “Ice Merchants”, “My Year of Dicks”, “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”.

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: “The Elephant Whisperers”, “Haulout”, “How Do You Measure a Year?”, “The Martha Mitchell Effect”, “Stranger at the Gate”.