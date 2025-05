Novak Djokovic, performanță uriașă la 38 de ani! Topul select în care a intrat sârbul după triumful de la Geneva

Novak Djokovic becomes the 3rd man in history to win 100 career singles titles.

Jimmy Connors – 109

Roger Federer – 103

𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐤 𝐃𝐣𝐨𝐤𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐜 – 𝟏𝟎𝟎

Huge. 🇷🇸

— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter)