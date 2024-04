O ucraineancă de 98 de ani a mers 10 km prin mijlocul bombardamentelor pentru a scăpa de ruși: ”Am supraviețuit în al Doilea Război Mondial. Supraviețuiesc și acum”. Video

❤️‍🔥 "I survived that war and I am going through this war. I was left with nothing. But I left my on my feet," – a 98-year-old grandmother walked out of the occupied in region

"Lidia Stepanivna passed the entire front under shelling, covered about 10…

— Lew Anno Suport#Israel #Ukraine 24/2-22 (@anno1540)