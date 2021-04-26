Oscar 2021: cine sunt marii câștigători ai premiilor din acest an. Ce trofee a câștigat Colectiv

Premiile Oscar 2021 sunt decernate char în aceste momente, iar FANATIK îți prezintă toate noutățile în timp real, astfel că aici poți afla toate noutățile în ceea ce privește trofeele mult râvnite.
După ce, anul trecut, premiile Oscar au fost decernate într-o manieră mai mult decât atipică, din cauza pandemiei, lucrurile încep acum să revină la normal, iar asta implică și o participare a publicului și a celor nominalizați. Desigur, regulile sanitare sunt cele în jurul cărora au loc premiile Oscar de anul acesta, dar organizatorii au încercat să facă astfel încât lucrurile să se desfășoare într-un ritm cât se poate de normal. Astfel, în următoarele rânduri găsești atât nominalizările complete, cât și câștigătorii din acest an.
Oscar 2021: Cel mai bun film
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising young woman
- Sound of Metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7
Câștigător:
Cel mai bun regizor al anului
- Thomas Winterberg („Another round”)
- David Fincher („Mank”)
- Lee Isaac Chung („Minari”)
- Chloe Zhao („Nomadland”)
- Emerlad Fennell („Promising young woman”)
Câștigător: Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal
- Viola Davis („Ma rainey s black bottom”)
- Andra Day („The United States vs. Billie Holyday”)
- Vanessa Kirby („Pieces of a woman”)
- Frances McDormand („Nomadland”)
- Carey Mulligan („Promising young woman”)
Câștigătoare:
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal
- Riz Ahmed („Sound of metal”)
- Chadwick Boseman („MA Rainey s black bottom”)
- Anthony Hopkins („The father”)
- Gary Oldman („Mank”)
- Steven Yeun („Minari”)
Câștigător:
Cea mai bună animație
- „Onward”
- „Over the moon”
- „A shaun the sheep movie: Farmaggedon”
- „Soul”
- Wolfwalkers”
Câștigător: Soul
Cea mai bună animație, scurt-metraj
- “If Anything Happens I Love You”
- “Burrow”
- “Genius Loci”
- “Opera”
- “Yes-People”
Câștigător: If Anything Happens I Love You
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
- „Love and monsters”
- „The midnight sky”
- „Mulan”
- „The one and only Ivan”
- „Tenet”
Câștigător: Tenet
Cea mai originală melodie:
- Fight for you – „Judas and the black Messiah”
- Hear my voce – „The trial of the Chicago 7”
- Husavik – „Eurovision Song Contest: The story of the fire saga”
- Io si (Seen) – „The life ahead”
- Speak now – „One night in Miami”
Câștigător: Fight for you – „Judas and the black Messiah”
Cel mai bun machiaj
- „Emma”
- „Hillbilly elegy”
- „MA Rainey s black bottom”
- „Mank”
- „Pinocchio”
Câștigător: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Cea mai bună imagine:
- „Judas and the black Messiah”
- „Mank”
- „News of the world”
- „Nomadland”
- „The trial of the Chicago 7”
Câștigător: Mank
Cel mai bun montaj:
- „The father”
- „Nomadland”
- „Promising young woman”
- „Sound of metal”
- „The trial of the Chicago 7”
Câștigător: Sound of metal
Cel mai bun design de producție:
- „The father”
- „MA Rainey s black bottom”
- „Mank”
- „News of the world”
- „Tenet”
Câștigător: Mank
Cel mai bun mixaj sonor:
- „Greyhound”
- „Mank”
- „News of the world”
- „Soul”
- „Sound of metal”
Câștigător: Sound of metal
Cel mai bun documentar
- „Colette”
- „A concerto is a conversation”
- „Do not split”
- „Hunger ward”
- „A love song for Latasha”
- My Octopus Teacher
Câștigător: My Octopus Teacher
Cel mai bun documentar scurt metraj
- “A Concerto is a Conversation”
- “Colette”
- “Do Not Split”
- “Hunger Ward”
- “A Love Song For Latasha”
Câștigător: Colette
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:
- Sacha Baron Cohen – „The trial of the Chicago 7”
- Daniel Kaluuya – „Judas and the black Messiah”
- Leslie Odom Jr – „One night in Miami…”
- Paul Raci – „Sound of metal”
- Lakeith Stanfield – „Judas and the black Messiah”
Câștigător: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action:
- „Felling through”
- „The letter room”
- „The present”
- „Two distant strangers”
- „White eye”
Câștigător: Two Distant Strangers
Cel mai bun scenariu original:
- Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
- Judas and the Black Messiah – Will Berson, Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas
- Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
- Sound of Metal – Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
Câștigător: Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:
- „Borat subsequent moviefilm: Delivery of prodigious bribe to american regime for make benefit once glorious nation of Kazahstan”;
- „The father”
- „Nomadland”
- „One night in Miami…”
- „The white tiger”
Câștigător: The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Cel mai bun sunet:
- “Sound of Metal”
- “Greyhound”
- “Mank”
- “News of the World”
- “Soul”
Câștigător: Sound of Metal
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:
- „Da 5 bloods”
- „Mank”
- „Minari”
- ”Sound of Metal”
- „News of the world”
- „Soul”
Câștigător: Soul
Cea mai bună costumație:
- „Emma”
- „MA Rainey s black bottom”
- „Mank”
- „Mulan”
- „Pinocchio”
Câștigător: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:
- Maria Bakaolva – „Borat subsequent moviefilm…”
- Glenn Close – „Hillbily elegy”
- Olivia Colman – „The father”
- Amanda Seyfried – „Mank”
- Yuh-Jung Youn – „Minari”
Câștigător: Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Cel mai bun film străin
- My Octopus Teacher
- Colectiv
- Crip Camp
- Another Round
- The Mole Agent
- Time
Câștigător: Another Round