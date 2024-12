Primul transfer al lui Ruben Amorim la Manchester United. Cine vine pe Old Trafford înaintea meciului cu FCSB din Europa League

🚨 Manchester United reach verbal agreement to sign 17 year old Paraguayan left back Diego León from Cerro Porteno, here we go! 🔴🇵🇾

Initial fee will be $4m plus $1m easy add-ons and over $3.5m based on player’s/team future performances.

Diego León will arrive in July 2025.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)