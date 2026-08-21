Program Premier League 2026-2027. Meciuri Anglia, etape și calendar oficial. Când se joacă Manchester United – Liverpool și cine transmite la TV în România

ADVERTISEMENT

Premeier League revine în august cu un sezon care se anunță extrem de spectaculos. Arsenal începe ediția 2026-2027 din postura de campioană a Angliei, o performanță pe care n-a mai reușit-o din anul 2004. În schimb, granzii Manchester City, Liverpool sau Manchester United vor încerca să îi detroneze pe „tunari”.

Programul complet Premier League 2026-2027. Țintarul partidelor din Anglia

Campionatul Angliei păstrează formatul clasic, cu 20 de formații și 38 de etape. Fiecare echipă va disputa 19 partide pe teren propriu și 19 în deplasare, ceea ce înseamnă că în Premier League vor avea loc 380 de meciuri până la finalul sezonului. Coventry City, Ipswich Town și Hull City sunt cele trei formații promovate în Premier League pentru sezonul 2026-2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prima etapă din Premier League începe p 21 august 2026, cu Arsenal – Coventry și se încheie pe 24 august, cu Fulham – Chelsea. Runda inaugurală programează și alte dueluri interesante, precum Hull City – Manchester United, Brentford – Tottenham și Manchester City – Bournemouth.

Etapa 1 – 21 august 2026

Arsenal – Coventry City

Hull City – Manchester United

Everton – Crystal Palace

Ipswich Town – Sunderland

Nottingham Forest – Leeds United

Brentford – Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion – Aston Villa

Manchester City – Bournemouth

Newcastle United – Liverpool

Fulham – Chelsea

Etapa 2 – 28 august 2026

Crystal Palace – Manchester City

Liverpool – Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth – Everton

Coventry City – Hull City

Tottenham Hotspur – Newcastle United

Chelsea – Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United – Brentford

Sunderland – Fulham

Manchester United – Ipswich Town

Aston Villa – Arsenal

Etapa 3 – 4 septembrie 2026

Ipswich Town – Liverpool

Newcastle United – Bournemouth

Brentford – Sunderland

Brighton & Hove Albion – Leeds United

Fulham – Crystal Palace

Manchester City – Coventry City

Nottingham Forest – Tottenham Hotspur

Hull City – Aston Villa

Everton – Manchester United

Arsenal – Chelsea

Etapa 4 – 12 septembrie 2026

Bournemouth – Brentford

Aston Villa – Nottingham Forest

Chelsea – Hull City

Crystal Palace – Ipswich Town

Liverpool – Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur – Everton

Sunderland – Arsenal

Coventry City – Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United – Manchester City

Leeds United – Newcastle United

Etapa 5 – 18 septembrie 2026

Brentford – Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur – Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion – Arsenal

Everton – Ipswich Town

Leeds United – Crystal Palace

Manchester City – Sunderland

Newcastle United – Hull City

Nottingham Forest – Coventry City

Bournemouth – Liverpool

Fulham – Manchester United

Etapa 6 – 10 octombrie 2026

Arsenal – Leeds United

Aston Villa – Brentford

Chelsea – Bournemouth

Coventry City – Newcastle United

Crystal Palace – Nottingham Forest

Hull City – Everton

Ipswich Town – Fulham

Liverpool – Manchester City

Manchester United – Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland – Brighton & Hove Albion

Etapa 7 – 17 octombrie 2026

Bournemouth – Sunderland

Brentford – Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion – Crystal Palace

Everton – Chelsea

Fulham – Hull City

Leeds United – Manchester United

Manchester City – Ipswich Town

Newcastle United – Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest – Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur – Coventry City

Etapa 8 – 24 octombrie 2026

Arsenal – Everton

Aston Villa – Manchester City

Chelsea – Tottenham Hotspur

Coventry City – Fulham

Crystal Palace – Newcastle United

Hull City – Brentford

Ipswich Town – Nottingham Forest

Liverpool – Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United – Bournemouth

Sunderland – Leeds United

Etapa 9 – 31 octombrie 2026

Bournemouth – Leeds United

Aston Villa – Fulham

Brentford – Nottingham Forest

Chelsea – Manchester United

Coventry City – Sunderland

Hull City – Ipswich Town

Liverpool – Arsenal

Manchester City – Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United – Everton

Tottenham Hotspur – Crystal Palace

Etapa 10 – 7 noiembrie 2026

Arsenal – Hull City

Brighton & Hove Albion – Brentford

Crystal Palace – Liverpool

Everton – Coventry City

Fulham – Newcastle United

Ipswich Town – Bournemouth

Leeds United – Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United – Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest – Manchester City

Sunderland – Chelsea

Etapa 11 – 21 noiembrie 2026

Bournemouth – Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa – Sunderland

Brentford – Everton

Chelsea – Leeds United

Coventry City – Crystal Palace

Hull City – Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool – Manchester United

Manchester City – Fulham

Newcastle United – Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur – Ipswich Town

Etapa 12 – 28 noiembrie 2026

Arsenal – Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion – Newcastle United

Crystal Palace – Hull City

Everton – Liverpool

Fulham – Bournemouth

Ipswich Town – Aston Villa

Leeds United – Coventry City

Manchester United – Brentford

Nottingham Forest – Chelsea

Sunderland – Tottenham Hotspur

Etapa 13 – 2 decembrie 2026

Bournemouth – Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa – Everton

Brentford – Arsenal

Chelsea – Crystal Palace

Coventry City – Ipswich Town

Hull City – Nottingham Forest

Liverpool – Sunderland

Manchester City – Leeds United

Newcastle United – Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur – Fulham

Etapa 14 – 5 decembrie 2026

Bournemouth – Hull City

Aston Villa – Crystal Palace

Brentford – Manchester City

Chelsea – Liverpool

Everton – Fulham

Leeds United – Ipswich Town

Manchester United – Coventry City

Newcastle United – Sunderland

Nottingham Forest – Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur – Arsenal

Etapa 15 – 12 decembrie 2026

Arsenal – Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion – Everton

Coventry City – Aston Villa

Crystal Palace – Manchester United

Fulham – Brentford

Hull City – Tottenham Hotspur

Ipswich Town – Newcastle United

Liverpool – Leeds United

Manchester City – Chelsea

Sunderland – Nottingham Forest

Etapa 16 – 19 decembrie 2026

Bournemouth – Coventry City

Arsenal – Manchester United

Brentford – Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion – Ipswich Town

Chelsea – Aston Villa

Leeds United – Fulham

Liverpool – Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City – Hull City

Nottingham Forest – Everton

Sunderland – Crystal Palace

Etapa 17 – 26 decembrie 2026

Aston Villa – Leeds United

Coventry City – Chelsea

Crystal Palace – Arsenal

Everton – Sunderland

Fulham – Brighton & Hove Albion

Hull City – Liverpool

Ipswich Town – Brentford

Manchester United – Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United – Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur – Bournemouth

Etapa 18 – 30 decembrie 2026

Aston Villa – Liverpool

Coventry City – Brentford

Crystal Palace – Bournemouth

Everton – Manchester City

Fulham – Arsenal

Hull City – Leeds United

Ipswich Town – Chelsea

Manchester United – Sunderland

Newcastle United – Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur – Brighton & Hove Albion

Etapa 19 – 2 ianuarie 2027

Bournemouth – Aston Villa

Arsenal – Ipswich Town

Brentford – Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion – Manchester United

Chelsea – Newcastle United

Leeds United – Everton

Liverpool – Coventry City

Manchester City – Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest – Fulham

Sunderland – Hull City

Etapa 20 – 6 ianuarie 2027

Arsenal – Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion – Bournemouth

Crystal Palace – Chelsea

Everton – Aston Villa

Fulham – Tottenham Hotspur

Ipswich Town – Coventry City

Leeds United – Manchester City

Manchester United – Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest – Hull City

Sunderland – Liverpool

Etapa 21 – 16 ianuarie 2027

Bournemouth – Ipswich Town

Aston Villa – Manchester United

Brentford – Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea – Sunderland

Coventry City – Everton

Hull City – Arsenal

Liverpool – Crystal Palace

Manchester City – Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United – Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur – Leeds United

Etapa 22 – 23 ianuarie 2027

Arsenal – Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion – Manchester City

Crystal Palace – Tottenham Hotspur

Everton – Brentford

Fulham – Aston Villa

Ipswich Town – Hull City

Leeds United – Chelsea

Manchester United – Liverpool

Nottingham Forest – Bournemouth

Sunderland – Coventry City

Etapa 23 – 30 ianuarie 2027

Bournemouth – Fulham

Aston Villa – Ipswich Town

Brentford – Manchester United

Chelsea – Nottingham Forest

Coventry City – Leeds United

Hull City – Crystal Palace

Liverpool – Everton

Manchester City – Arsenal

Newcastle United – Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur – Sunderland

Etapa 24 – 6 februarie 2027

Arsenal – Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion – Hull City

Crystal Palace – Coventry City

Everton – Newcastle United

Fulham – Manchester City

Ipswich Town – Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United – Bournemouth

Manchester United – Chelsea

Nottingham Forest – Brentford

Sunderland – Aston Villa

Etapa 25 – 10 februarie 2027

Aston Villa – Bournemouth

Coventry City – Liverpool

Crystal Palace – Brentford

Everton – Leeds United

Fulham – Nottingham Forest

Hull City – Sunderland

Ipswich Town – Arsenal

Manchester United – Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United – Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur – Manchester City

Etapa 26 – 20 februarie 2027

Bournemouth – Crystal Palace

Arsenal – Fulham

Brentford – Coventry City

Brighton & Hove Albion – Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea – Ipswich Town

Leeds United – Aston Villa

Liverpool – Hull City

Manchester City – Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest – Manchester United

Sunderland – Everton

Etapa 27 – 27 februarie 2027

Aston Villa – Chelsea

Coventry City – Bournemouth

Crystal Palace – Sunderland

Everton – Nottingham Forest

Fulham – Leeds United

Hull City – Manchester City

Ipswich Town – Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United – Arsenal

Newcastle United – Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur – Liverpool

Etapa 28 – 3 martie 2027

Bournemouth – Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal – Crystal Palace

Brentford – Ipswich Town

Brighton & Hove Albion – Fulham

Chelsea – Coventry City

Leeds United – Hull City

Liverpool – Aston Villa

Manchester City – Everton

Nottingham Forest – Newcastle United

Sunderland – Manchester United

Etapa 29 – 13 martie 2027

Bournemouth – Newcastle United

Aston Villa – Hull City

Chelsea – Arsenal

Coventry City – Manchester City

Crystal Palace – Fulham

Leeds United – Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool – Ipswich Town

Manchester United – Everton

Sunderland – Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur – Nottingham Forest

Etapa 30 – 20 martie 2027

Arsenal – Sunderland

Brentford – Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion – Coventry City

Everton – Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham – Liverpool

Hull City – Chelsea

Ipswich Town – Crystal Palace

Manchester City – Manchester United

Newcastle United – Leeds United

Nottingham Forest – Aston Villa

Etapa 31 – 10 aprilie 2027

Bournemouth – Manchester City

Aston Villa – Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea – Fulham

Coventry City – Arsenal

Crystal Palace – Everton

Leeds United – Nottingham Forest

Liverpool – Newcastle United

Manchester United – Hull City

Sunderland – Ipswich Town

Tottenham Hotspur – Brentford

Etapa 32 – 17 aprilie 2027

Arsenal – Aston Villa

Brentford – Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion – Chelsea

Everton – Bournemouth

Fulham – Sunderland

Hull City – Coventry City

Ipswich Town – Manchester United

Manchester City – Crystal Palace

Newcastle United – Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest – Liverpool

Etapa 33 – 24 aprilie 2027

Bournemouth – Arsenal

Aston Villa – Coventry City

Brentford – Fulham

Chelsea – Manchester City

Everton – Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United – Liverpool

Manchester United – Crystal Palace

Newcastle United – Ipswich Town

Nottingham Forest – Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur – Hull City

Etapa 34 – 1 mai 2027

Arsenal – Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion – Nottingham Forest

Coventry City – Manchester United

Crystal Palace – Aston Villa

Fulham – Everton

Hull City – Bournemouth

Ipswich Town – Leeds United

Liverpool – Chelsea

Manchester City – Brentford

Sunderland – Newcastle United

Etapa 35 – 8 mai 2027

Bournemouth – Manchester United

Brentford – Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion – Sunderland

Everton – Hull City

Fulham – Ipswich Town

Leeds United – Arsenal

Manchester City – Liverpool

Newcastle United – Coventry City

Nottingham Forest – Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur – Chelsea

Etapa 36 – 15 mai 2027

Arsenal – Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa – Newcastle United

Chelsea – Everton

Coventry City – Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace – Brighton & Hove Albion

Hull City – Fulham

Ipswich Town – Manchester City

Liverpool – Brentford

Manchester United – Leeds United

Sunderland – Bournemouth

Etapa 37 – 23 mai 2027

Bournemouth – Chelsea

Brentford – Hull City

Brighton & Hove Albion – Liverpool

Everton – Arsenal

Fulham – Coventry City

Leeds United – Sunderland

Manchester City – Aston Villa

Newcastle United – Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest – Ipswich Town

Tottenham Hotspur – Manchester United

Etapa 38 – 30 mai 2027

Arsenal – Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa – Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea – Brentford

Coventry City – Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace – Leeds United

Hull City – Newcastle United

Ipswich Town – Everton

Liverpool – Bournemouth

Manchester United – Fulham

Sunderland – Manchester City

Derby-uri Premier League. Când se joacă Liverpool – Manchester United sau Arsenal – Manchester City

Liverpool și Manchester United se vor întâlni de două ori în sezonul 2026-2027 din Premier League. Primul duel este programat în weekendul 21-22 noiembrie 2026, pe Anfield, în etapa a 11-a, în timp ce returul de pe Old Trafford se va disputa în weekendul 23-24 ianuarie 2027, în etapa a 22-a.

ADVERTISEMENT

Derby-ul orașului Manchester se va juca mult mai devreme. Manchester United – Manchester City va avea loc pe 12 sau 13 septembrie 2026, pe Old Trafford, în etapa a 4-a din Premier League. „Cetățenii” vor primi replica rivalilor în retur, pe 20 sau 21 martie 2027, pe Etihad Stadium, în etapa a 30-a.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campioana Arsenal se va întâlni cu vicecampioana Manchester City pentru prima dată în sezon în weekendul 28-29 noiembrie 2026, pe Emirates Stadium, în etapa a 12-a. Returul este programat în runda a 23-a, care se joacă în weekendul 30-31 ianuarie 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Program Arsenal

Arsenal începe noua ediție de Premier League pe teren propriu, împotriva lui Coventry City, în primul meci al sezonului 2026-2027. „Tunarii”, campionii en-titre, vor avea parte de un start interesant, cu Aston Villa în deplasare și Chelsea pe Emirates în primele trei etape. Arsenal va disputa primul derby cu Tottenham în deplasare, pe 5 decembrie, în timp ce returul de pe Emirates este programat pe 1 mai 2027. Duelurile cu Manchester City sunt programate pe 28 noiembrie, acasă, și 30 ianuarie, în deplasare, iar cu Liverpool pe 31 octombrie, în deplasare, și 6 februarie, pe teren propriu. Arsenal încheie sezonul pe Emirates, împotriva lui Brighton.

Programul complet al lui Arsenal în Premier League 2026-2027:

Etapa 1: Arsenal – Coventry City

Etapa 2: Aston Villa – Arsenal

Etapa 3: Arsenal – Chelsea

Etapa 4: Sunderland – Arsenal

Etapa 5: Brighton & Hove Albion – Arsenal

Etapa 6: Arsenal – Leeds United

Etapa 7: Nottingham Forest – Arsenal

Etapa 8: Arsenal – Everton

Etapa 9: Liverpool – Arsenal

Etapa 10: Arsenal – Hull City

Etapa 11: Newcastle United – Arsenal

Etapa 12: Arsenal – Manchester City

Etapa 13: Brentford – Arsenal

Etapa 14: Tottenham Hotspur – Arsenal

Etapa 15: Arsenal – Bournemouth

Etapa 16: Arsenal – Manchester United

Etapa 17: Crystal Palace – Arsenal

Etapa 18: Fulham – Arsenal

Etapa 19: Arsenal – Ipswich Town

Etapa 20: Arsenal – Brentford

Etapa 21: Hull City – Arsenal

Etapa 22: Arsenal – Newcastle United

Etapa 23: Manchester City – Arsenal

Etapa 24: Arsenal – Liverpool

Etapa 25: Ipswich Town – Arsenal

Etapa 26: Arsenal – Fulham

Etapa 27: Manchester United – Arsenal

Etapa 28: Arsenal – Crystal Palace

Etapa 29: Chelsea – Arsenal

Etapa 30: Arsenal – Sunderland

Etapa 31: Coventry City – Arsenal

Etapa 32: Arsenal – Aston Villa

Etapa 33: Bournemouth – Arsenal

Etapa 34: Arsenal – Tottenham Hotspur

Etapa 35: Leeds United – Arsenal

Etapa 36: Arsenal – Nottingham Forest

Etapa 37: Everton – Arsenal

Etapa 38: Arsenal – Brighton & Hove Albion

Transferuri Arsenal vara 2026

Arsenal a continuat să își întărească lotul în vara anului 2026, după sezonul în care „tunarii” au cucerit titlul în Premier League. Printre mutările importante se numără Bruno Guimaraes, Piero Hincapie sau Christos Tzolis, jucători care oferă variante suplimentare pentru Mikel Arteta. În același timp, londonezii continuă să caute soluții pentru atac, cu Kenan Yildiz printre numele vehiculate în această perioadă de mercato.

ADVERTISEMENT

Program Manchester City

Manchester City începe noua ediție de Premier League pe teren propriu, împotriva lui Bournemouth, pe 23 august 2026. „Cetățenii” au parte de un început interesant, cu Crystal Palace în deplasare și Coventry City pe teren propriu în următoarele două etape, iar primul derby cu Manchester United este programat pe 13 septembrie, pe Old Trafford. Manchester City va întâlni Liverpool pentru prima dată pe 10 octombrie, pe teren propriu, iar returul de pe Anfield este programat pe 8 mai 2027. Duelurile cu Arsenal sunt programate pe 28 noiembrie, pe Emirates, și pe 30 ianuarie, pe Etihad. Manchester City încheie sezonul în deplasare, cu Sunderland.

Programul complet al lui Manchester City în Premier League 2026-2027:

Etapa 1: Manchester City – Bournemouth

Etapa 2: Crystal Palace – Manchester City

Etapa 3: Manchester City – Coventry City

Etapa 4: Manchester United – Manchester City

Etapa 5: Manchester City – Sunderland

Etapa 6: Liverpool – Manchester City

Etapa 7: Manchester City – Ipswich Town

Etapa 8: Aston Villa – Manchester City

Etapa 9: Manchester City – Brighton

Etapa 10: Nottingham Forest – Manchester City

Etapa 11: Manchester City – Fulham

Etapa 12: Arsenal – Manchester City

Etapa 13: Manchester City – Leeds United

Etapa 14: Brentford – Manchester City

Etapa 15: Manchester City – Chelsea

Etapa 16: Manchester City – Hull City

Etapa 17: Newcastle United – Manchester City

Etapa 18: Everton – Manchester City

Etapa 19: Manchester City – Tottenham Hotspur

Etapa 20: Leeds United – Manchester City

Etapa 21: Manchester City – Nottingham Forest

Etapa 22: Brighton – Manchester City

Etapa 23: Manchester City – Arsenal

Etapa 24: Fulham – Manchester City

Etapa 25: Tottenham Hotspur – Manchester City

Etapa 26: Manchester City – Newcastle United

Etapa 27: Hull City – Manchester City

Etapa 28: Manchester City – Everton

Etapa 29: Coventry City – Manchester City

Etapa 30: Manchester City – Manchester United

Etapa 31: Bournemouth – Manchester City

Etapa 32: Manchester City – Crystal Palace

Etapa 33: Chelsea – Manchester City

Etapa 34: Manchester City – Brentford

Etapa 35: Manchester City – Liverpool

Etapa 36: Ipswich Town – Manchester City

Etapa 37: Manchester City – Aston Villa

Etapa 38: Sunderland – Manchester City

Transferuri Manchester City vara 2026

Manchester City a intrat într-o nouă eră în vara lui 2026, . „Cetățenii” au investit serios în lot, printre mutările importante numărându-se Elliot Anderson, Mathys Detourbet și Jeremy Monga. Primul a fost luat de la Nottingham Forest cu nu mai puțin de 135.000.000 de euro. City s-a debarat în acest mercato și de câțiva jucători importanți, cum ar fi John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Manuel Akanji sau Nathan Ake.

Program Manchester United

Manchester United începe noul sezon de Premier League în deplasare, pe terenul nou-promovatei Hull City, pe 22 august 2026. „Diavolii” au apoi primul meci pe Old Trafford cu Ipswich Town, înaintea unei deplasări la Everton. Primul derby al orașului Manchester este programat pe 12 septembrie, pe teren propriu, împotriva lui Manchester City. Liverpool vine pe Old Trafford pe 23 ianuarie 2027, în timp ce duelul cu Arsenal de pe teren propriu este programat pe 27 februarie. Manchester United încheie sezonul pe Old Trafford, cu Fulham.

Programul complet al lui Manchester United în Premier League 2026-2027:

Etapa 1: Hull City – Manchester United

Etapa 2: Manchester United – Ipswich Town

Etapa 3: Everton – Manchester United

Etapa 4: Manchester United – Manchester City

Etapa 5: Fulham – Manchester United

Etapa 6: Manchester United – Tottenham Hotspur

Etapa 7: Leeds United – Manchester United

Etapa 8: Manchester United – Bournemouth

Etapa 9: Chelsea – Manchester United

Etapa 10: Manchester United – Aston Villa

Etapa 11: Liverpool – Manchester United

Etapa 12: Manchester United – Brentford

Etapa 13: Newcastle United – Manchester United

Etapa 14: Manchester United – Coventry City

Etapa 15: Crystal Palace – Manchester United

Etapa 16: Arsenal – Manchester United

Etapa 17: Manchester United – Nottingham Forest

Etapa 18: Manchester United – Sunderland

Etapa 19: Brighton – Manchester United

Etapa 20: Manchester United – Newcastle United

Etapa 21: Aston Villa – Manchester United

Etapa 22: Manchester United – Liverpool

Etapa 23: Brentford – Manchester United

Etapa 24: Manchester United – Chelsea

Etapa 25: Manchester United – Brighton

Etapa 26: Nottingham Forest – Manchester United

Etapa 27: Manchester United – Arsenal

Etapa 28: Sunderland – Manchester United

Etapa 29: Manchester United – Everton

Etapa 30: Manchester City – Manchester United

Etapa 31: Manchester United – Hull City

Etapa 32: Ipswich Town – Manchester United

Etapa 33: Manchester United – Crystal Palace

Etapa 34: Coventry City – Manchester United

Etapa 35: Bournemouth – Manchester United

Etapa 36: Manchester United – Leeds United

Etapa 37: Tottenham Hotspur – Manchester United

Etapa 38: Manchester United – Fulham

Transferuri Manchester United vara 2026

Manchester United a făcut mai multe mutări importante în vara lui 2026, într-o perioadă în care Michael Carrick își începe primul sezon complet ca antrenor al echipei. Una dintre principalele achiziții este Andrey Santos, transferat definitiv de la Chelsea, în timp ce pentru a întări linia mediană. „Diavolii” l-au adus și pe portarul Karl Darlow, iar campania de mercato rămâne deschisă pentru noi mutări.

Program Liverpool

Liverpool începe noua ediție de Premier League cu o deplasare dificilă la Newcastle United, pe 23 august 2026. „Cormoranii” joacă apoi pe Anfield cu Nottingham Forest, înainte de o nouă deplasare, la Ipswich Town. Liverpool are primul duel cu Manchester City pe 10 octombrie, pe teren propriu, iar returul este programat pe 8 mai 2027, pe Etihad. Meciurile cu Manchester United sunt programate pe 21 noiembrie, pe Anfield, și pe 23 ianuarie, pe Old Trafford. Liverpool încheie sezonul pe Anfield, împotriva lui Bournemouth.

Programul complet al lui Liverpool în Premier League 2026-2027:

Etapa 1: Newcastle United – Liverpool

Etapa 2: Liverpool – Nottingham Forest

Etapa 3: Ipswich Town – Liverpool

Etapa 4: Liverpool – Fulham

Etapa 5: Bournemouth – Liverpool

Etapa 6: Liverpool – Manchester City

Etapa 7: Brentford – Liverpool

Etapa 8: Liverpool – Brighton

Etapa 9: Liverpool – Arsenal

Etapa 10: Crystal Palace – Liverpool

Etapa 11: Liverpool – Manchester United

Etapa 12: Everton – Liverpool

Etapa 13: Liverpool – Sunderland

Etapa 14: Chelsea – Liverpool

Etapa 15: Liverpool – Leeds United

Etapa 16: Liverpool – Tottenham Hotspur

Etapa 17: Hull City – Liverpool

Etapa 18: Aston Villa – Liverpool

Etapa 19: Liverpool – Coventry City

Etapa 20: Sunderland – Liverpool

Etapa 21: Liverpool – Crystal Palace

Etapa 22: Manchester United – Liverpool

Etapa 23: Liverpool – Everton

Etapa 24: Arsenal – Liverpool

Etapa 25: Coventry City – Liverpool

Etapa 26: Liverpool – Hull City

Etapa 27: Tottenham Hotspur – Liverpool

Etapa 28: Liverpool – Aston Villa

Etapa 29: Liverpool – Ipswich Town

Etapa 30: Fulham – Liverpool

Etapa 31: Liverpool – Newcastle United

Etapa 32: Nottingham Forest – Liverpool

Etapa 33: Leeds United – Liverpool

Etapa 34: Liverpool – Chelsea

Etapa 35: Manchester City – Liverpool

Etapa 36: Liverpool – Brentford

Etapa 37: Brighton – Liverpool

Etapa 38: Liverpool – Bournemouth

Transferuri Liverpool vara 2026

Liverpool a trecut printr-o schimbare importantă în vara lui 2026, Ibrahima Konate și Andy Robertson și instalarea lui Andoni Iraola pe banca tehnică. „Cormoranii” au realizat deja două mutări importante pentru noul sezon: fundașul francez Jeremy Jacquet, transferat de la Rennes, și atacantul spaniol Victor Munoz, adus de la Osasuna, pentru care a plătit în total 103.600.000 euro.

Program Chelsea

Chelsea începe noua ediție de Premier League în deplasare, pe terenul lui Fulham, pe 24 august 2026. „Albaștrii” au apoi două meciuri importante, cu Brighton pe teren propriu și Arsenal în deplasare. Primul duel cu Manchester United este programat pe 31 octombrie, pe Stamford Bridge, iar returul de pe Old Trafford se va disputa pe 6 februarie 2027. Chelsea va întâlni Manchester City pe 12 decembrie, în deplasare, și pe 24 aprilie, pe Stamford Bridge. Londonezii încheie sezonul pe teren propriu, cu Brentford.

Programul complet al lui Chelsea în Premier League 2026-2027:

Etapa 1: Fulham – Chelsea

Etapa 2: Chelsea – Brighton

Etapa 3: Arsenal – Chelsea

Etapa 4: Chelsea – Hull City

Etapa 5: Brentford – Chelsea

Etapa 6: Chelsea – Bournemouth

Etapa 7: Everton – Chelsea

Etapa 8: Chelsea – Tottenham Hotspur

Etapa 9: Chelsea – Manchester United

Etapa 10: Sunderland – Chelsea

Etapa 11: Chelsea – Leeds United

Etapa 12: Nottingham Forest – Chelsea

Etapa 13: Chelsea – Crystal Palace

Etapa 14: Chelsea – Liverpool

Etapa 15: Manchester City – Chelsea

Etapa 16: Chelsea – Aston Villa

Etapa 17: Coventry City – Chelsea

Etapa 18: Ipswich Town – Chelsea

Etapa 19: Chelsea – Newcastle United

Etapa 20: Crystal Palace – Chelsea

Etapa 21: Chelsea – Sunderland

Etapa 22: Leeds United – Chelsea

Etapa 23: Chelsea – Nottingham Forest

Etapa 24: Manchester United – Chelsea

Etapa 25: Newcastle United – Chelsea

Etapa 26: Chelsea – Ipswich Town

Etapa 27: Aston Villa – Chelsea

Etapa 28: Chelsea – Coventry City

Etapa 29: Chelsea – Arsenal

Etapa 30: Hull City – Chelsea

Etapa 31: Chelsea – Fulham

Etapa 32: Brighton – Chelsea

Etapa 33: Chelsea – Manchester City

Etapa 34: Liverpool – Chelsea

Etapa 35: Tottenham Hotspur – Chelsea

Etapa 36: Chelsea – Everton

Etapa 37: Bournemouth – Chelsea

Etapa 38: Chelsea – Brentford

Transferuri Chelsea vara 2026

Chelsea a avut parte de o vară aglomerată pe piața transferurilor, cu Marco Palestra, Maxence Lacroix și Geovany Quenda printre noile achiziții ale clubului. Lor li s-au alăturat Morgan Rogers sau atacantul Emmanuel Emegha, mutări prin care londonezii au urmărit să își întărească lotul pentru noul sezon. Doar pe Morgan Rogers, Chelsea a plătit 138.000.000 de euro! În același timp, Chelsea s-a despărțit de mai mulți jucători importanți, printre care Andrey Santos, transferat la Manchester United, și Marc Cucurella, ajuns la Real Madrid.

Cine transmite la TV în România Premier League 2026-2027

Premier League nu mai este transmisă în România pe canalele Digi Sport și Prima Sport, așa cum se întâmpla în sezoanele precedente. Începând cu sezonul 2025-2026, drepturile pentru campionatul Angliei au trecut la PRO TV, iar toate cele 380 de meciuri din fiecare stagiune sunt disponibile în exclusivitate pe platforma VOYO. Contractul este valabil pentru perioada 2025-2028, astfel că și sezonul 2026-2027 poate fi urmărit integral pe VOYO. Noul sezon de Premier League începe pe 21 august 2026, cu partida Arsenal – Coventry City, și se încheie pe 30 mai 2027. Arsenal este campioana en-titre, după ce „tunarii” au cucerit titlul în sezonul precedent, la o distanță de șapte puncte față de Manchester City.

Cum poți vedea Premier League live stream online. Ghid complet pentru live streaming

Pentru microbiștii din România care nu au acces la un serviciu de televiziune prin cablu, toate meciurile din Premier League pot fi urmărite online pe VOYO. Platforma de streaming a PRO TV deține drepturile exclusive pentru campionatul Angliei în perioada 2025-2028 și transmite toate cele 380 de partide ale sezonului. FANATIK va oferi, pentru fiecare etapă, informații despre meciurile importante din Premier League, live text, rezultate, statistici și clasamentul actualizat.

Structură Premier League. Câte echipe merg în Europa și câte retrogradează în 2027

Premier League păstrează formatul clasic, cu 20 de echipe și 38 de etape. Fiecare formație va disputa 19 meciuri pe teren propriu și 19 în deplasare, pentru un total de 380 de partide. La finalul sezonului, ultimele trei clasate retrogradează direct în Championship.

În sezonul 2025-2026 au retrogradat West Ham United, Burnley și Wolverhampton Wanderers. Locurile lor au fost luate de cele trei formații promovate din Championship: Coventry City, Ipswich Town și Hull City. Campioana en-titre este Arsenal, care a câștigat Premier League pentru prima dată după 22 de ani. Mikel Arteta și echipa sa au terminat sezonul precedent cu 85 de puncte, cu șapte lungimi peste Manchester City.

Reprezentante Premier League în Europa 2026-2027

Premier League are nu mai puțin de nouă reprezentante în competițiile europene în sezonul 2026-2027, egalând recordul stabilit în stagiunea precedentă. Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa și Liverpool vor evolua în UEFA Champions League. Liverpool beneficiază de unul dintre cele cinci locuri acordate Angliei datorită European Performance Spot, obținut în urma rezultatelor foarte bune ale cluburilor engleze în competițiile UEFA.

În UEFA Europa League vor evolua Bournemouth și Sunderland, clasate pe locurile 6 și 7 în Premier League, alături de Crystal Palace, câștigătoarea UEFA Conference League. Palace a învins-o pe Rayo Vallecano în finală și a obținut astfel automat calificarea în faza ligii Europa League. ocupanta locului 8 în campionatul Angliei.

Live Blog: Urmărește în timp real pe FANATIK toate meciurile din Premier League. Scoruri live și rezumate video

FANATIK va urmări pe parcursul întregului sezon cele mai importante evenimente din Premier League. Rezultatele, clasamentul și informațiile din jurul partidelor vor fi actualizate pe măsură ce sezonul avansează. În centrul atenției vor fi Arsenal, Man City, Man United, Liverpool și Chelsea, dar și formațiile implicate în lupta pentru cupele europene și pentru evitarea retrogradării.

Rezumate video și goluri marcate Premier League. Highlights pentru fiecare etapă

Pentru cei care nu pot urmări meciurile live, FANATIK va publica după fiecare etapă rezumatele video ale partidelor și golurile marcate, astfel încât să nu ratezi niciun moment important din campionatul Angliei.

Cote pariuri Premier League, pronosticuri

FANATIK va oferi, înaintea fiecărei etape din Premier League, analize și pronosticuri pentru cele mai interesante meciuri, alături de cotele oferite de casele de pariuri pentru partidele importante ale campionatului englez.