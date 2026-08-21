Program Premier League 2026-2027. Meciuri Anglia, etape și calendar oficial. Când se joacă Manchester United – Liverpool și cine transmite la TV în România

Premeier League revine în august cu un sezon care se anunță extrem de spectaculos. Arsenal începe ediția 2026-2027 din postura de campioană a Angliei, o performanță pe care n-a mai reușit-o din anul 2004. În schimb, granzii Manchester City, Liverpool sau Manchester United vor încerca să îi detroneze pe „tunari”.
Programul complet Premier League 2026-2027. Țintarul partidelor din Anglia
Campionatul Angliei păstrează formatul clasic, cu 20 de formații și 38 de etape. Fiecare echipă va disputa 19 partide pe teren propriu și 19 în deplasare, ceea ce înseamnă că în Premier League vor avea loc 380 de meciuri până la finalul sezonului. Coventry City, Ipswich Town și Hull City sunt cele trei formații promovate în Premier League pentru sezonul 2026-2027.
Prima etapă din Premier League începe p 21 august 2026, cu Arsenal – Coventry și se încheie pe 24 august, cu Fulham – Chelsea. Runda inaugurală programează și alte dueluri interesante, precum Hull City – Manchester United, Brentford – Tottenham și Manchester City – Bournemouth.
Etapa 1 – 21 august 2026
- Arsenal – Coventry City
- Hull City – Manchester United
- Everton – Crystal Palace
- Ipswich Town – Sunderland
- Nottingham Forest – Leeds United
- Brentford – Tottenham Hotspur
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Aston Villa
- Manchester City – Bournemouth
- Newcastle United – Liverpool
- Fulham – Chelsea
Etapa 2 – 28 august 2026
- Crystal Palace – Manchester City
- Liverpool – Nottingham Forest
- Bournemouth – Everton
- Coventry City – Hull City
- Tottenham Hotspur – Newcastle United
- Chelsea – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Leeds United – Brentford
- Sunderland – Fulham
- Manchester United – Ipswich Town
- Aston Villa – Arsenal
Etapa 3 – 4 septembrie 2026
- Ipswich Town – Liverpool
- Newcastle United – Bournemouth
- Brentford – Sunderland
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Leeds United
- Fulham – Crystal Palace
- Manchester City – Coventry City
- Nottingham Forest – Tottenham Hotspur
- Hull City – Aston Villa
- Everton – Manchester United
- Arsenal – Chelsea
Etapa 4 – 12 septembrie 2026
- Bournemouth – Brentford
- Aston Villa – Nottingham Forest
- Chelsea – Hull City
- Crystal Palace – Ipswich Town
- Liverpool – Fulham
- Tottenham Hotspur – Everton
- Sunderland – Arsenal
- Coventry City – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester United – Manchester City
- Leeds United – Newcastle United
Etapa 5 – 18 septembrie 2026
- Brentford – Chelsea
- Tottenham Hotspur – Aston Villa
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Arsenal
- Everton – Ipswich Town
- Leeds United – Crystal Palace
- Manchester City – Sunderland
- Newcastle United – Hull City
- Nottingham Forest – Coventry City
- Bournemouth – Liverpool
- Fulham – Manchester United
Etapa 6 – 10 octombrie 2026
- Arsenal – Leeds United
- Aston Villa – Brentford
- Chelsea – Bournemouth
- Coventry City – Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace – Nottingham Forest
- Hull City – Everton
- Ipswich Town – Fulham
- Liverpool – Manchester City
- Manchester United – Tottenham Hotspur
- Sunderland – Brighton & Hove Albion
Etapa 7 – 17 octombrie 2026
- Bournemouth – Sunderland
- Brentford – Liverpool
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Crystal Palace
- Everton – Chelsea
- Fulham – Hull City
- Leeds United – Manchester United
- Manchester City – Ipswich Town
- Newcastle United – Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest – Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur – Coventry City
Etapa 8 – 24 octombrie 2026
- Arsenal – Everton
- Aston Villa – Manchester City
- Chelsea – Tottenham Hotspur
- Coventry City – Fulham
- Crystal Palace – Newcastle United
- Hull City – Brentford
- Ipswich Town – Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester United – Bournemouth
- Sunderland – Leeds United
Etapa 9 – 31 octombrie 2026
- Bournemouth – Leeds United
- Aston Villa – Fulham
- Brentford – Nottingham Forest
- Chelsea – Manchester United
- Coventry City – Sunderland
- Hull City – Ipswich Town
- Liverpool – Arsenal
- Manchester City – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Newcastle United – Everton
- Tottenham Hotspur – Crystal Palace
Etapa 10 – 7 noiembrie 2026
- Arsenal – Hull City
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Brentford
- Crystal Palace – Liverpool
- Everton – Coventry City
- Fulham – Newcastle United
- Ipswich Town – Bournemouth
- Leeds United – Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester United – Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest – Manchester City
- Sunderland – Chelsea
Etapa 11 – 21 noiembrie 2026
- Bournemouth – Nottingham Forest
- Aston Villa – Sunderland
- Brentford – Everton
- Chelsea – Leeds United
- Coventry City – Crystal Palace
- Hull City – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Liverpool – Manchester United
- Manchester City – Fulham
- Newcastle United – Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur – Ipswich Town
Etapa 12 – 28 noiembrie 2026
- Arsenal – Manchester City
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace – Hull City
- Everton – Liverpool
- Fulham – Bournemouth
- Ipswich Town – Aston Villa
- Leeds United – Coventry City
- Manchester United – Brentford
- Nottingham Forest – Chelsea
- Sunderland – Tottenham Hotspur
Etapa 13 – 2 decembrie 2026
- Bournemouth – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Aston Villa – Everton
- Brentford – Arsenal
- Chelsea – Crystal Palace
- Coventry City – Ipswich Town
- Hull City – Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool – Sunderland
- Manchester City – Leeds United
- Newcastle United – Manchester United
- Tottenham Hotspur – Fulham
Etapa 14 – 5 decembrie 2026
- Bournemouth – Hull City
- Aston Villa – Crystal Palace
- Brentford – Manchester City
- Chelsea – Liverpool
- Everton – Fulham
- Leeds United – Ipswich Town
- Manchester United – Coventry City
- Newcastle United – Sunderland
- Nottingham Forest – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Tottenham Hotspur – Arsenal
Etapa 15 – 12 decembrie 2026
- Arsenal – Bournemouth
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Everton
- Coventry City – Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace – Manchester United
- Fulham – Brentford
- Hull City – Tottenham Hotspur
- Ipswich Town – Newcastle United
- Liverpool – Leeds United
- Manchester City – Chelsea
- Sunderland – Nottingham Forest
Etapa 16 – 19 decembrie 2026
- Bournemouth – Coventry City
- Arsenal – Manchester United
- Brentford – Newcastle United
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Ipswich Town
- Chelsea – Aston Villa
- Leeds United – Fulham
- Liverpool – Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester City – Hull City
- Nottingham Forest – Everton
- Sunderland – Crystal Palace
Etapa 17 – 26 decembrie 2026
- Aston Villa – Leeds United
- Coventry City – Chelsea
- Crystal Palace – Arsenal
- Everton – Sunderland
- Fulham – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Hull City – Liverpool
- Ipswich Town – Brentford
- Manchester United – Nottingham Forest
- Newcastle United – Manchester City
- Tottenham Hotspur – Bournemouth
Etapa 18 – 30 decembrie 2026
- Aston Villa – Liverpool
- Coventry City – Brentford
- Crystal Palace – Bournemouth
- Everton – Manchester City
- Fulham – Arsenal
- Hull City – Leeds United
- Ipswich Town – Chelsea
- Manchester United – Sunderland
- Newcastle United – Nottingham Forest
- Tottenham Hotspur – Brighton & Hove Albion
Etapa 19 – 2 ianuarie 2027
- Bournemouth – Aston Villa
- Arsenal – Ipswich Town
- Brentford – Crystal Palace
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Manchester United
- Chelsea – Newcastle United
- Leeds United – Everton
- Liverpool – Coventry City
- Manchester City – Tottenham Hotspur
- Nottingham Forest – Fulham
- Sunderland – Hull City
Etapa 20 – 6 ianuarie 2027
- Arsenal – Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace – Chelsea
- Everton – Aston Villa
- Fulham – Tottenham Hotspur
- Ipswich Town – Coventry City
- Leeds United – Manchester City
- Manchester United – Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest – Hull City
- Sunderland – Liverpool
Etapa 21 – 16 ianuarie 2027
- Bournemouth – Ipswich Town
- Aston Villa – Manchester United
- Brentford – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Chelsea – Sunderland
- Coventry City – Everton
- Hull City – Arsenal
- Liverpool – Crystal Palace
- Manchester City – Nottingham Forest
- Newcastle United – Fulham
- Tottenham Hotspur – Leeds United
Etapa 22 – 23 ianuarie 2027
- Arsenal – Newcastle United
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Manchester City
- Crystal Palace – Tottenham Hotspur
- Everton – Brentford
- Fulham – Aston Villa
- Ipswich Town – Hull City
- Leeds United – Chelsea
- Manchester United – Liverpool
- Nottingham Forest – Bournemouth
- Sunderland – Coventry City
Etapa 23 – 30 ianuarie 2027
- Bournemouth – Fulham
- Aston Villa – Ipswich Town
- Brentford – Manchester United
- Chelsea – Nottingham Forest
- Coventry City – Leeds United
- Hull City – Crystal Palace
- Liverpool – Everton
- Manchester City – Arsenal
- Newcastle United – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Tottenham Hotspur – Sunderland
Etapa 24 – 6 februarie 2027
- Arsenal – Liverpool
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Hull City
- Crystal Palace – Coventry City
- Everton – Newcastle United
- Fulham – Manchester City
- Ipswich Town – Tottenham Hotspur
- Leeds United – Bournemouth
- Manchester United – Chelsea
- Nottingham Forest – Brentford
- Sunderland – Aston Villa
Etapa 25 – 10 februarie 2027
- Aston Villa – Bournemouth
- Coventry City – Liverpool
- Crystal Palace – Brentford
- Everton – Leeds United
- Fulham – Nottingham Forest
- Hull City – Sunderland
- Ipswich Town – Arsenal
- Manchester United – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Newcastle United – Chelsea
- Tottenham Hotspur – Manchester City
Etapa 26 – 20 februarie 2027
- Bournemouth – Crystal Palace
- Arsenal – Fulham
- Brentford – Coventry City
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Tottenham Hotspur
- Chelsea – Ipswich Town
- Leeds United – Aston Villa
- Liverpool – Hull City
- Manchester City – Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest – Manchester United
- Sunderland – Everton
Etapa 27 – 27 februarie 2027
- Aston Villa – Chelsea
- Coventry City – Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace – Sunderland
- Everton – Nottingham Forest
- Fulham – Leeds United
- Hull City – Manchester City
- Ipswich Town – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester United – Arsenal
- Newcastle United – Brentford
- Tottenham Hotspur – Liverpool
Etapa 28 – 3 martie 2027
- Bournemouth – Tottenham Hotspur
- Arsenal – Crystal Palace
- Brentford – Ipswich Town
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Fulham
- Chelsea – Coventry City
- Leeds United – Hull City
- Liverpool – Aston Villa
- Manchester City – Everton
- Nottingham Forest – Newcastle United
- Sunderland – Manchester United
Etapa 29 – 13 martie 2027
- Bournemouth – Newcastle United
- Aston Villa – Hull City
- Chelsea – Arsenal
- Coventry City – Manchester City
- Crystal Palace – Fulham
- Leeds United – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Liverpool – Ipswich Town
- Manchester United – Everton
- Sunderland – Brentford
- Tottenham Hotspur – Nottingham Forest
Etapa 30 – 20 martie 2027
- Arsenal – Sunderland
- Brentford – Bournemouth
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Coventry City
- Everton – Tottenham Hotspur
- Fulham – Liverpool
- Hull City – Chelsea
- Ipswich Town – Crystal Palace
- Manchester City – Manchester United
- Newcastle United – Leeds United
- Nottingham Forest – Aston Villa
Etapa 31 – 10 aprilie 2027
- Bournemouth – Manchester City
- Aston Villa – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Chelsea – Fulham
- Coventry City – Arsenal
- Crystal Palace – Everton
- Leeds United – Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool – Newcastle United
- Manchester United – Hull City
- Sunderland – Ipswich Town
- Tottenham Hotspur – Brentford
Etapa 32 – 17 aprilie 2027
- Arsenal – Aston Villa
- Brentford – Leeds United
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Chelsea
- Everton – Bournemouth
- Fulham – Sunderland
- Hull City – Coventry City
- Ipswich Town – Manchester United
- Manchester City – Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United – Tottenham Hotspur
- Nottingham Forest – Liverpool
Etapa 33 – 24 aprilie 2027
- Bournemouth – Arsenal
- Aston Villa – Coventry City
- Brentford – Fulham
- Chelsea – Manchester City
- Everton – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Leeds United – Liverpool
- Manchester United – Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United – Ipswich Town
- Nottingham Forest – Sunderland
- Tottenham Hotspur – Hull City
Etapa 34 – 1 mai 2027
- Arsenal – Tottenham Hotspur
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Nottingham Forest
- Coventry City – Manchester United
- Crystal Palace – Aston Villa
- Fulham – Everton
- Hull City – Bournemouth
- Ipswich Town – Leeds United
- Liverpool – Chelsea
- Manchester City – Brentford
- Sunderland – Newcastle United
Etapa 35 – 8 mai 2027
- Bournemouth – Manchester United
- Brentford – Aston Villa
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Sunderland
- Everton – Hull City
- Fulham – Ipswich Town
- Leeds United – Arsenal
- Manchester City – Liverpool
- Newcastle United – Coventry City
- Nottingham Forest – Crystal Palace
- Tottenham Hotspur – Chelsea
Etapa 36 – 15 mai 2027
- Arsenal – Nottingham Forest
- Aston Villa – Newcastle United
- Chelsea – Everton
- Coventry City – Tottenham Hotspur
- Crystal Palace – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Hull City – Fulham
- Ipswich Town – Manchester City
- Liverpool – Brentford
- Manchester United – Leeds United
- Sunderland – Bournemouth
Etapa 37 – 23 mai 2027
- Bournemouth – Chelsea
- Brentford – Hull City
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Liverpool
- Everton – Arsenal
- Fulham – Coventry City
- Leeds United – Sunderland
- Manchester City – Aston Villa
- Newcastle United – Crystal Palace
- Nottingham Forest – Ipswich Town
- Tottenham Hotspur – Manchester United
Etapa 38 – 30 mai 2027
- Arsenal – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Aston Villa – Tottenham Hotspur
- Chelsea – Brentford
- Coventry City – Nottingham Forest
- Crystal Palace – Leeds United
- Hull City – Newcastle United
- Ipswich Town – Everton
- Liverpool – Bournemouth
- Manchester United – Fulham
- Sunderland – Manchester City
Derby-uri Premier League. Când se joacă Liverpool – Manchester United sau Arsenal – Manchester City
Liverpool și Manchester United se vor întâlni de două ori în sezonul 2026-2027 din Premier League. Primul duel este programat în weekendul 21-22 noiembrie 2026, pe Anfield, în etapa a 11-a, în timp ce returul de pe Old Trafford se va disputa în weekendul 23-24 ianuarie 2027, în etapa a 22-a.
Derby-ul orașului Manchester se va juca mult mai devreme. Manchester United – Manchester City va avea loc pe 12 sau 13 septembrie 2026, pe Old Trafford, în etapa a 4-a din Premier League. „Cetățenii” vor primi replica rivalilor în retur, pe 20 sau 21 martie 2027, pe Etihad Stadium, în etapa a 30-a.
Campioana Arsenal se va întâlni cu vicecampioana Manchester City pentru prima dată în sezon în weekendul 28-29 noiembrie 2026, pe Emirates Stadium, în etapa a 12-a. Returul este programat în runda a 23-a, care se joacă în weekendul 30-31 ianuarie 2027.
Program Arsenal
Arsenal începe noua ediție de Premier League pe teren propriu, împotriva lui Coventry City, în primul meci al sezonului 2026-2027. „Tunarii”, campionii en-titre, vor avea parte de un start interesant, cu Aston Villa în deplasare și Chelsea pe Emirates în primele trei etape. Arsenal va disputa primul derby cu Tottenham în deplasare, pe 5 decembrie, în timp ce returul de pe Emirates este programat pe 1 mai 2027. Duelurile cu Manchester City sunt programate pe 28 noiembrie, acasă, și 30 ianuarie, în deplasare, iar cu Liverpool pe 31 octombrie, în deplasare, și 6 februarie, pe teren propriu. Arsenal încheie sezonul pe Emirates, împotriva lui Brighton.
Programul complet al lui Arsenal în Premier League 2026-2027:
- Etapa 1: Arsenal – Coventry City
- Etapa 2: Aston Villa – Arsenal
- Etapa 3: Arsenal – Chelsea
- Etapa 4: Sunderland – Arsenal
- Etapa 5: Brighton & Hove Albion – Arsenal
- Etapa 6: Arsenal – Leeds United
- Etapa 7: Nottingham Forest – Arsenal
- Etapa 8: Arsenal – Everton
- Etapa 9: Liverpool – Arsenal
- Etapa 10: Arsenal – Hull City
- Etapa 11: Newcastle United – Arsenal
- Etapa 12: Arsenal – Manchester City
- Etapa 13: Brentford – Arsenal
- Etapa 14: Tottenham Hotspur – Arsenal
- Etapa 15: Arsenal – Bournemouth
- Etapa 16: Arsenal – Manchester United
- Etapa 17: Crystal Palace – Arsenal
- Etapa 18: Fulham – Arsenal
- Etapa 19: Arsenal – Ipswich Town
- Etapa 20: Arsenal – Brentford
- Etapa 21: Hull City – Arsenal
- Etapa 22: Arsenal – Newcastle United
- Etapa 23: Manchester City – Arsenal
- Etapa 24: Arsenal – Liverpool
- Etapa 25: Ipswich Town – Arsenal
- Etapa 26: Arsenal – Fulham
- Etapa 27: Manchester United – Arsenal
- Etapa 28: Arsenal – Crystal Palace
- Etapa 29: Chelsea – Arsenal
- Etapa 30: Arsenal – Sunderland
- Etapa 31: Coventry City – Arsenal
- Etapa 32: Arsenal – Aston Villa
- Etapa 33: Bournemouth – Arsenal
- Etapa 34: Arsenal – Tottenham Hotspur
- Etapa 35: Leeds United – Arsenal
- Etapa 36: Arsenal – Nottingham Forest
- Etapa 37: Everton – Arsenal
- Etapa 38: Arsenal – Brighton & Hove Albion
Transferuri Arsenal vara 2026
Arsenal a continuat să își întărească lotul în vara anului 2026, după sezonul în care „tunarii” au cucerit titlul în Premier League. Printre mutările importante se numără Bruno Guimaraes, Piero Hincapie sau Christos Tzolis, jucători care oferă variante suplimentare pentru Mikel Arteta. În același timp, londonezii continuă să caute soluții pentru atac, cu Kenan Yildiz printre numele vehiculate în această perioadă de mercato.
Program Manchester City
Manchester City începe noua ediție de Premier League pe teren propriu, împotriva lui Bournemouth, pe 23 august 2026. „Cetățenii” au parte de un început interesant, cu Crystal Palace în deplasare și Coventry City pe teren propriu în următoarele două etape, iar primul derby cu Manchester United este programat pe 13 septembrie, pe Old Trafford. Manchester City va întâlni Liverpool pentru prima dată pe 10 octombrie, pe teren propriu, iar returul de pe Anfield este programat pe 8 mai 2027. Duelurile cu Arsenal sunt programate pe 28 noiembrie, pe Emirates, și pe 30 ianuarie, pe Etihad. Manchester City încheie sezonul în deplasare, cu Sunderland.
Programul complet al lui Manchester City în Premier League 2026-2027:
- Etapa 1: Manchester City – Bournemouth
- Etapa 2: Crystal Palace – Manchester City
- Etapa 3: Manchester City – Coventry City
- Etapa 4: Manchester United – Manchester City
- Etapa 5: Manchester City – Sunderland
- Etapa 6: Liverpool – Manchester City
- Etapa 7: Manchester City – Ipswich Town
- Etapa 8: Aston Villa – Manchester City
- Etapa 9: Manchester City – Brighton
- Etapa 10: Nottingham Forest – Manchester City
- Etapa 11: Manchester City – Fulham
- Etapa 12: Arsenal – Manchester City
- Etapa 13: Manchester City – Leeds United
- Etapa 14: Brentford – Manchester City
- Etapa 15: Manchester City – Chelsea
- Etapa 16: Manchester City – Hull City
- Etapa 17: Newcastle United – Manchester City
- Etapa 18: Everton – Manchester City
- Etapa 19: Manchester City – Tottenham Hotspur
- Etapa 20: Leeds United – Manchester City
- Etapa 21: Manchester City – Nottingham Forest
- Etapa 22: Brighton – Manchester City
- Etapa 23: Manchester City – Arsenal
- Etapa 24: Fulham – Manchester City
- Etapa 25: Tottenham Hotspur – Manchester City
- Etapa 26: Manchester City – Newcastle United
- Etapa 27: Hull City – Manchester City
- Etapa 28: Manchester City – Everton
- Etapa 29: Coventry City – Manchester City
- Etapa 30: Manchester City – Manchester United
- Etapa 31: Bournemouth – Manchester City
- Etapa 32: Manchester City – Crystal Palace
- Etapa 33: Chelsea – Manchester City
- Etapa 34: Manchester City – Brentford
- Etapa 35: Manchester City – Liverpool
- Etapa 36: Ipswich Town – Manchester City
- Etapa 37: Manchester City – Aston Villa
- Etapa 38: Sunderland – Manchester City
Transferuri Manchester City vara 2026
Manchester City a intrat într-o nouă eră în vara lui 2026, după despărțirea de Pep Guardiola și instalarea lui Enzo Maresca. „Cetățenii” au investit serios în lot, printre mutările importante numărându-se Elliot Anderson, Mathys Detourbet și Jeremy Monga. Primul a fost luat de la Nottingham Forest cu nu mai puțin de 135.000.000 de euro. City s-a debarat în acest mercato și de câțiva jucători importanți, cum ar fi John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Manuel Akanji sau Nathan Ake.
Program Manchester United
Manchester United începe noul sezon de Premier League în deplasare, pe terenul nou-promovatei Hull City, pe 22 august 2026. „Diavolii” au apoi primul meci pe Old Trafford cu Ipswich Town, înaintea unei deplasări la Everton. Primul derby al orașului Manchester este programat pe 12 septembrie, pe teren propriu, împotriva lui Manchester City. Liverpool vine pe Old Trafford pe 23 ianuarie 2027, în timp ce duelul cu Arsenal de pe teren propriu este programat pe 27 februarie. Manchester United încheie sezonul pe Old Trafford, cu Fulham.
Programul complet al lui Manchester United în Premier League 2026-2027:
- Etapa 1: Hull City – Manchester United
- Etapa 2: Manchester United – Ipswich Town
- Etapa 3: Everton – Manchester United
- Etapa 4: Manchester United – Manchester City
- Etapa 5: Fulham – Manchester United
- Etapa 6: Manchester United – Tottenham Hotspur
- Etapa 7: Leeds United – Manchester United
- Etapa 8: Manchester United – Bournemouth
- Etapa 9: Chelsea – Manchester United
- Etapa 10: Manchester United – Aston Villa
- Etapa 11: Liverpool – Manchester United
- Etapa 12: Manchester United – Brentford
- Etapa 13: Newcastle United – Manchester United
- Etapa 14: Manchester United – Coventry City
- Etapa 15: Crystal Palace – Manchester United
- Etapa 16: Arsenal – Manchester United
- Etapa 17: Manchester United – Nottingham Forest
- Etapa 18: Manchester United – Sunderland
- Etapa 19: Brighton – Manchester United
- Etapa 20: Manchester United – Newcastle United
- Etapa 21: Aston Villa – Manchester United
- Etapa 22: Manchester United – Liverpool
- Etapa 23: Brentford – Manchester United
- Etapa 24: Manchester United – Chelsea
- Etapa 25: Manchester United – Brighton
- Etapa 26: Nottingham Forest – Manchester United
- Etapa 27: Manchester United – Arsenal
- Etapa 28: Sunderland – Manchester United
- Etapa 29: Manchester United – Everton
- Etapa 30: Manchester City – Manchester United
- Etapa 31: Manchester United – Hull City
- Etapa 32: Ipswich Town – Manchester United
- Etapa 33: Manchester United – Crystal Palace
- Etapa 34: Coventry City – Manchester United
- Etapa 35: Bournemouth – Manchester United
- Etapa 36: Manchester United – Leeds United
- Etapa 37: Tottenham Hotspur – Manchester United
- Etapa 38: Manchester United – Fulham
Transferuri Manchester United vara 2026
Manchester United a făcut mai multe mutări importante în vara lui 2026, într-o perioadă în care Michael Carrick își începe primul sezon complet ca antrenor al echipei. Una dintre principalele achiziții este Andrey Santos, transferat definitiv de la Chelsea, în timp ce Youri Tielemans a ajuns pe Old Trafford pentru a întări linia mediană. „Diavolii” l-au adus și pe portarul Karl Darlow, iar campania de mercato rămâne deschisă pentru noi mutări.
Program Liverpool
Liverpool începe noua ediție de Premier League cu o deplasare dificilă la Newcastle United, pe 23 august 2026. „Cormoranii” joacă apoi pe Anfield cu Nottingham Forest, înainte de o nouă deplasare, la Ipswich Town. Liverpool are primul duel cu Manchester City pe 10 octombrie, pe teren propriu, iar returul este programat pe 8 mai 2027, pe Etihad. Meciurile cu Manchester United sunt programate pe 21 noiembrie, pe Anfield, și pe 23 ianuarie, pe Old Trafford. Liverpool încheie sezonul pe Anfield, împotriva lui Bournemouth.
Programul complet al lui Liverpool în Premier League 2026-2027:
- Etapa 1: Newcastle United – Liverpool
- Etapa 2: Liverpool – Nottingham Forest
- Etapa 3: Ipswich Town – Liverpool
- Etapa 4: Liverpool – Fulham
- Etapa 5: Bournemouth – Liverpool
- Etapa 6: Liverpool – Manchester City
- Etapa 7: Brentford – Liverpool
- Etapa 8: Liverpool – Brighton
- Etapa 9: Liverpool – Arsenal
- Etapa 10: Crystal Palace – Liverpool
- Etapa 11: Liverpool – Manchester United
- Etapa 12: Everton – Liverpool
- Etapa 13: Liverpool – Sunderland
- Etapa 14: Chelsea – Liverpool
- Etapa 15: Liverpool – Leeds United
- Etapa 16: Liverpool – Tottenham Hotspur
- Etapa 17: Hull City – Liverpool
- Etapa 18: Aston Villa – Liverpool
- Etapa 19: Liverpool – Coventry City
- Etapa 20: Sunderland – Liverpool
- Etapa 21: Liverpool – Crystal Palace
- Etapa 22: Manchester United – Liverpool
- Etapa 23: Liverpool – Everton
- Etapa 24: Arsenal – Liverpool
- Etapa 25: Coventry City – Liverpool
- Etapa 26: Liverpool – Hull City
- Etapa 27: Tottenham Hotspur – Liverpool
- Etapa 28: Liverpool – Aston Villa
- Etapa 29: Liverpool – Ipswich Town
- Etapa 30: Fulham – Liverpool
- Etapa 31: Liverpool – Newcastle United
- Etapa 32: Nottingham Forest – Liverpool
- Etapa 33: Leeds United – Liverpool
- Etapa 34: Liverpool – Chelsea
- Etapa 35: Manchester City – Liverpool
- Etapa 36: Liverpool – Brentford
- Etapa 37: Brighton – Liverpool
- Etapa 38: Liverpool – Bournemouth
Transferuri Liverpool vara 2026
Liverpool a trecut printr-o schimbare importantă în vara lui 2026, după plecările lui Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate și Andy Robertson și instalarea lui Andoni Iraola pe banca tehnică. „Cormoranii” au realizat deja două mutări importante pentru noul sezon: fundașul francez Jeremy Jacquet, transferat de la Rennes, și atacantul spaniol Victor Munoz, adus de la Osasuna, pentru care a plătit în total 103.600.000 euro.
Program Chelsea
Chelsea începe noua ediție de Premier League în deplasare, pe terenul lui Fulham, pe 24 august 2026. „Albaștrii” au apoi două meciuri importante, cu Brighton pe teren propriu și Arsenal în deplasare. Primul duel cu Manchester United este programat pe 31 octombrie, pe Stamford Bridge, iar returul de pe Old Trafford se va disputa pe 6 februarie 2027. Chelsea va întâlni Manchester City pe 12 decembrie, în deplasare, și pe 24 aprilie, pe Stamford Bridge. Londonezii încheie sezonul pe teren propriu, cu Brentford.
Programul complet al lui Chelsea în Premier League 2026-2027:
- Etapa 1: Fulham – Chelsea
- Etapa 2: Chelsea – Brighton
- Etapa 3: Arsenal – Chelsea
- Etapa 4: Chelsea – Hull City
- Etapa 5: Brentford – Chelsea
- Etapa 6: Chelsea – Bournemouth
- Etapa 7: Everton – Chelsea
- Etapa 8: Chelsea – Tottenham Hotspur
- Etapa 9: Chelsea – Manchester United
- Etapa 10: Sunderland – Chelsea
- Etapa 11: Chelsea – Leeds United
- Etapa 12: Nottingham Forest – Chelsea
- Etapa 13: Chelsea – Crystal Palace
- Etapa 14: Chelsea – Liverpool
- Etapa 15: Manchester City – Chelsea
- Etapa 16: Chelsea – Aston Villa
- Etapa 17: Coventry City – Chelsea
- Etapa 18: Ipswich Town – Chelsea
- Etapa 19: Chelsea – Newcastle United
- Etapa 20: Crystal Palace – Chelsea
- Etapa 21: Chelsea – Sunderland
- Etapa 22: Leeds United – Chelsea
- Etapa 23: Chelsea – Nottingham Forest
- Etapa 24: Manchester United – Chelsea
- Etapa 25: Newcastle United – Chelsea
- Etapa 26: Chelsea – Ipswich Town
- Etapa 27: Aston Villa – Chelsea
- Etapa 28: Chelsea – Coventry City
- Etapa 29: Chelsea – Arsenal
- Etapa 30: Hull City – Chelsea
- Etapa 31: Chelsea – Fulham
- Etapa 32: Brighton – Chelsea
- Etapa 33: Chelsea – Manchester City
- Etapa 34: Liverpool – Chelsea
- Etapa 35: Tottenham Hotspur – Chelsea
- Etapa 36: Chelsea – Everton
- Etapa 37: Bournemouth – Chelsea
- Etapa 38: Chelsea – Brentford
Transferuri Chelsea vara 2026
Chelsea a avut parte de o vară aglomerată pe piața transferurilor, cu Marco Palestra, Maxence Lacroix și Geovany Quenda printre noile achiziții ale clubului. Lor li s-au alăturat Morgan Rogers sau atacantul Emmanuel Emegha, mutări prin care londonezii au urmărit să își întărească lotul pentru noul sezon. Doar pe Morgan Rogers, Chelsea a plătit 138.000.000 de euro! În același timp, Chelsea s-a despărțit de mai mulți jucători importanți, printre care Andrey Santos, transferat la Manchester United, și Marc Cucurella, ajuns la Real Madrid.
Cine transmite la TV în România Premier League 2026-2027
Premier League nu mai este transmisă în România pe canalele Digi Sport și Prima Sport, așa cum se întâmpla în sezoanele precedente. Începând cu sezonul 2025-2026, drepturile pentru campionatul Angliei au trecut la PRO TV, iar toate cele 380 de meciuri din fiecare stagiune sunt disponibile în exclusivitate pe platforma VOYO. Contractul este valabil pentru perioada 2025-2028, astfel că și sezonul 2026-2027 poate fi urmărit integral pe VOYO. Noul sezon de Premier League începe pe 21 august 2026, cu partida Arsenal – Coventry City, și se încheie pe 30 mai 2027. Arsenal este campioana en-titre, după ce „tunarii” au cucerit titlul în sezonul precedent, la o distanță de șapte puncte față de Manchester City.
Cum poți vedea Premier League live stream online. Ghid complet pentru live streaming
Pentru microbiștii din România care nu au acces la un serviciu de televiziune prin cablu, toate meciurile din Premier League pot fi urmărite online pe VOYO. Platforma de streaming a PRO TV deține drepturile exclusive pentru campionatul Angliei în perioada 2025-2028 și transmite toate cele 380 de partide ale sezonului. FANATIK va oferi, pentru fiecare etapă, informații despre meciurile importante din Premier League, live text, rezultate, statistici și clasamentul actualizat.
Structură Premier League. Câte echipe merg în Europa și câte retrogradează în 2027
Premier League păstrează formatul clasic, cu 20 de echipe și 38 de etape. Fiecare formație va disputa 19 meciuri pe teren propriu și 19 în deplasare, pentru un total de 380 de partide. La finalul sezonului, ultimele trei clasate retrogradează direct în Championship.
În sezonul 2025-2026 au retrogradat West Ham United, Burnley și Wolverhampton Wanderers. Locurile lor au fost luate de cele trei formații promovate din Championship: Coventry City, Ipswich Town și Hull City. Campioana en-titre este Arsenal, care a câștigat Premier League pentru prima dată după 22 de ani. Mikel Arteta și echipa sa au terminat sezonul precedent cu 85 de puncte, cu șapte lungimi peste Manchester City.
Reprezentante Premier League în Europa 2026-2027
Premier League are nu mai puțin de nouă reprezentante în competițiile europene în sezonul 2026-2027, egalând recordul stabilit în stagiunea precedentă. Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa și Liverpool vor evolua în UEFA Champions League. Liverpool beneficiază de unul dintre cele cinci locuri acordate Angliei datorită European Performance Spot, obținut în urma rezultatelor foarte bune ale cluburilor engleze în competițiile UEFA.
În UEFA Europa League vor evolua Bournemouth și Sunderland, clasate pe locurile 6 și 7 în Premier League, alături de Crystal Palace, câștigătoarea UEFA Conference League. Palace a învins-o pe Rayo Vallecano în finală și a obținut astfel automat calificarea în faza ligii Europa League. În UEFA Conference League va evolua Brighton, ocupanta locului 8 în campionatul Angliei.
Live Blog: Urmărește în timp real pe FANATIK toate meciurile din Premier League. Scoruri live și rezumate video
FANATIK va urmări pe parcursul întregului sezon cele mai importante evenimente din Premier League. Rezultatele, clasamentul și informațiile din jurul partidelor vor fi actualizate pe măsură ce sezonul avansează. În centrul atenției vor fi Arsenal, Man City, Man United, Liverpool și Chelsea, dar și formațiile implicate în lupta pentru cupele europene și pentru evitarea retrogradării.
Rezumate video și goluri marcate Premier League. Highlights pentru fiecare etapă
Pentru cei care nu pot urmări meciurile live, FANATIK va publica după fiecare etapă rezumatele video ale partidelor și golurile marcate, astfel încât să nu ratezi niciun moment important din campionatul Angliei.
Cote pariuri Premier League, pronosticuri
FANATIK va oferi, înaintea fiecărei etape din Premier League, analize și pronosticuri pentru cele mai interesante meciuri, alături de cotele oferite de casele de pariuri pentru partidele importante ale campionatului englez.
- Arsenal – cota 2.25 pentru câștigarea titlului în Premier League
- Manchester City – cota 3.95 pentru câștigarea titlului în Premier League
- Liverpool – cota 6.00 pentru câștigarea titlului în Premier League
- Manchester United – cota 7.50 pentru câștigarea titlului în Premier League
- Chelsea – cota 9.50 pentru câștigarea titlului în Premier League
- Tottenham – cota 17.00 pentru câștigarea titlului în Premier League