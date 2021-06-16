Programul complet Premier League, ediția 2021-2022. Când se joacă derby-urile între Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool si Chelsea

Noul sezon din Premier League va începe pe 14 august 2021 și se va termina pe 22 mai 2022. Manchester City va încerca să-și apere trofeul, după ce a câștigat al cincilea titlu din istorie în sezonul recent încheiat.
Norwich City, Watford și Brentford sunt sunt echipele nou promovate în Premier League, ultima dintre ele fiind în premieră în primul eșalon. Fulham, West Brom și Sheffield United au retrogradat.
Programul complet pentru Premier League 2021-2022. Când se joacă toate cele 38 de etape ale sezonului
Etapa 1 / Sâmbătă, 14 August
- Brentford – Arsenal
- Burnley – Brighton
- Chelsea – Crystal Palace
- Everton – Southampton
- Leicester – Wolverhampton
- Man. Utd. – Leeds
- Newcastle – West Ham
- Norwich – Liverpool
- Tottenham – Man. City
- Watford – Aston Villa
Etapa 2 / Sâmbătă, 21 August
- Arsenal – Chelsea
- Aston Villa – Newcastle
- Brighton – Watford
- Crystal Palace v Brentford
- Leeds – Everton
- Liverpool – Burnley
- Man. City – Norwich
- Southampton – Man. Utd.
- West Ham – Leicester
- Wolverhampton – Tottenham
Etapa 3 / Sâmbătă, 28 August
- Aston Villa – Brentford
- Brighton – Everton
- Burnley – Leeds
- Liverpool – Chelsea
- Man. City – Arsenal
- Newcastle – Southampton
- Norwich – Leicester
- Tottenham – Watford
- West Ham – Crystal Palace
- Wolverhampton – Man. Utd.
Chelsea – Manchester City, super derby în etapa a 6-a din Premier League, sezonul 2021-2022
Etapa 4 / Sâmbătă, 11 septembrie
- Arsenal – Norwich
- Brentford – Brighton
- Chelsea – Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace – Tottenham
- Everton – Burnley
- Leeds – Liverpool
- Leicester – Man. City
- Man. Utd. – Newcastle
- Southampton – West Ham
- Watford – Wolverhampton
Etapa 5 / Sâmbătă, 18 Septembrie
- Aston Villa – Everton
- Brighton – Leicester
- Burnley – Arsenal
- Liverpool – Crystal Palace
- Man. City – Southampton
- Newcastle – Leeds
- Norwich – Watford
- Tottenham – Chelsea
- West Ham – Man. Utd
- Wolverhampton – Brentford
Etapa 6 / Sâmbătă, 25 septembrie
- Arsenal – Tottenham
- Brentford – Liverpool
- Chelsea – Man. City
- Crystal Palace – Brighton
- Everton – Norwich
- Leeds – West Ham
- Leicester – Burnley
- Man. Utd – Aston Villa
- Southampton – Wolverhampton
- Watford – Newcastle
Liverpool – Manchester City este programat în etapa a şaptea din Premier League, la începutul lunii octombrie
Etapa 7 / Sâmbătă, 2 octombrie
- Brighton – Arsenal
- Burnley – Norwich
- Chelsea – Southampton
- Crystal Palace – Leicester
- Leeds – Watford
- Liverpool – Man City
- Man Utd – Everton
- Tottenham – Aston Villa
- West Ham – Brentford
- Wolverhampton – Newcastle
Etapa 8 / Sâmbătă, 16 octombrie
- Arsenal – Crystal Palace
- Aston Villa – Wolverhampton
- Brentford – Chelsea
- Everton – West Ham
- Leicester – Man Utd
- Man City – Burnley
- Newcastle – Tottenham
- Norwich – Brighton
- Southampton – Leeds
- Watford – Liverpool
Etapa 9 / Sâmbătă, 23 octombrie
- Arsenal v Aston Villa
- Brentford v Leicester
- Brighton v Man City
- Chelsea v Norwich
- Crystal Palace v Newcastle
- Everton v Watford
- Leeds v Wolverhampton
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Southampton v Burnley
- West Ham v Tottenham
Manchester Derby, la începutul lunii noiembrie. Cele două rivale se înfruntă pe Old Trafford la primul duel din Premier League
Etapa 10 / Sâmbătă, 30 octombrie
- Aston Villa – West Ham
- Burnley – Brentford
- Leicester – Arsenal
- Liverpool – Brighton
- Man City – Crystal Palace
- Newcastle – Chelsea
- Norwich – Leeds
- Tottenham – Man Utd
- Watford – Southampton
- Wolverhampton – Everton
Etapa 11 / Sâmbătă, 6 noiembrie
- Arsenal – Watford
- Brentford – Norwich
- Brighton – Newcastle
- Chelsea – Burnley
- Crystal Palace – Wolverhampton
- Everton – Tottenham
- Leeds – Leicester
- Man Utd v Man City
- Southampton v Aston Villa
- West Ham v Liverpool
Etapa 12 / Sâmbătă, 20 noiembrie
- Aston Villa – Brighton
- Burnley – Crystal Palace
- Leicester – Chelsea
- Liverpool – Arsenal
- Man City – EvertonNewcastle v Brentford
- Norwich – Southampton
- Tottenham – Leeds
- Watford – Man Utd
- Wolverhampton – West Ham
Chelsea – Manchester United, în etapa 13 din Premier League. Manchester United – Arsenal, doar trei zile mai târziu
Etapa 13 / Sâmbătă, 27 noiembrie
- Arsenal – Newcastle
- Brentford – Everton
- Brighton – Leeds
- Burnley – Tottenham
- Chelsea – Man Utd
- Crystal Palace – Aston Villa
- Leicester – Watford
- Liverpool – Southampton
- Man City – West Ham
- Norwich – Wolverhampton
Etapa 14 / Marți, 30 noiembrie
- Aston Villa – Man City
- Everton – Liverpool
- Leeds – Crystal Palace
- Watford – Chelsea
- West Ham- Brighton
- Wolverhampton – Burnley
- Man Utd – Arsenal
Miercuri, 1 decembrie
- Newcastle – Norwich
- Southampton – Leicester
- Tottenham – Brentford
Etapa 15 / Sâmbtătă, 4 decembrie
- Aston Villa – Leicester
- Everton – Arsenal
- Leeds – Brentford
- Man Utd – Crystal Palace
- Newcastle – Burnley
- Southampton – Brighton
- Tottenham – Norwich
- Watford – Man City
- West Ham – Chelsea
- Wolverhampton – Liverpool
Liverpool merge pe terenul lui Spurs în etapa a 18-a din Premier League. Parcurs uşor pentru Big 6 în luna decembrie
Etapa 16 / Sambătă, 11 decembrie
- Arsenal – Southampton
- Brentford – Watford
- Brighton – Tottenham
- Burnley – West Ham
- Chelsea – Leeds
- Crystal Palace – Everton
- Leicester – Newcastle
- Liverpool – Aston Villa
- Man City- Wolverhampton
- Norwich – Man Utd
Etapa 17 / Marți, 14 decembrie
- Arsenal – West Ham
- Brentford – Man Utd
- Brighton – Wolverhampton
- Burnley – Watford
- Leicester – Tottenham
- Norwich – Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace – Southampton
Miercuri, 15 decembrie
- Chelsea – Everton
- Liverpool – Newcastle
- Man City – Leeds
Etapa 18 / Sâmbătă, 18 decembrie
- Aston Villa – Burnley
- Everton – Leicester
- Leeds – Arsenal
- Man Utd – Brighton
- Newcastle – Man City
- Southampton – Brentford
- Tottenham – Liverpool
- Watford – Crystal Palace
- West Ham – Norwich
- Wolverhampton – Chelsea
Super meciuri în Premier League la începutul anului 2022. Arsenal – Manchester City şi Chelsea Liverpool în etapa 21
Etapa 19 / Sâmbătă, 26 decembrie
- Aston Villa – Chelsea
- Brighton – Brentford
- Burnley – Everton
- Liverpool – Leeds
- Man City – Leicester
- Newcastle – Man Utd
- Norwich – Arsenal
- Tottenham – Crystal Palace
- West Ham – Southampton
- Wolverhampton – Watford
Etapa 20 / Marți, 28 decembrie
- Arsenal – Wolverhampton
- Brentford – Man City
- Chelsea – Brighton
- Crystal Palace – Norwich
- Everton – Newcastle
- Leeds – Aston Villa
- Leicester – Liverpool
- Man Utd – Burnley
- Southampton – Tottenham
- Watford – West Ham
Etapa 21 / Sâmbătă, 1 ianuarie
- Arsenal – Man City
- Brentford – Aston Villa
- Chelsea – Liverpool
- Crystal Palace – West Ham
- Everton – Brighton
- Leeds – Burnley
- Leicester – Norwich
- Man Utd – Wolverhampton
- Southampton – Newcastle
- Watford – Tottenham
Manchester City – Chelsea, în etapa 22 din Premier League. Vor fi ambele în lupta pentru titlu în Premier League?
Etapa 22 / Sâmbătă, 15 ianuarie
- Aston Villa – Man Utd
- Brighton – Crystal Palace
- Burnley – Leicester
- Liverpool – Brentford
- Man City – Chelsea
- Newcastle – Watford
- Norwich – Everton
- Tottenham – Arsenal
- West Ham – Leeds
- Wolverhampton – Southampton
Etapa 23 / Sâmbătă, 22 ianuarie
- Arsenal – Burnley
- Brentford – Wolverhampton
- Chelsea – Tottenham
- Crystal Palace – Liverpool
- Everton – Aston Villa
- Leeds – Newcastle
- Leicester – Brighton
- Man Utd – West Ham
- Southampton – Man City
- Watford – Norwich
Etapa 24 / Marți, 8 februarie
- Aston Villa – Leeds
- Brighton – Chelsea
- Burnley – Man Utd
- Norwich – Crystal Palace
- West Ham – Watford
- Wolverhampton – Arsenal
Miercuri, 9 februarie
- Newcastle – Everton
- Tottenham – Southampton
- Liverpool – Leicester
- Man City – Brentford
Arsenal, program complicat în februarie în Premier League. Pe terenul lui Chelsea în etapa 25 şi acasă cu Liverpool în etapa 27
Etapa 25 / Sâmbătă, 12 februarie
- Brentford – Crystal Palace
- Burnley – Liverpool
- Chelsea -Arsenal
- Everton – Leeds
- Leicester – West Ham
- Man Utd – Southampton
- Newcastle – Aston Villa
- Norwich – Man City
- Tottenham – Wolverhampton
- Watford – Brighton
Etapa 26 / Sâmbătă, 19 februarie
- Arsenal – Brentford
- Aston Villa – Watford
- Brighton – Burnley
- Crystal Palace – Chelsea
- Leeds – Man Utd
- Liverpool – Norwich
- Man City – Tottenham
- Southampton – Everton
- West Ham – Newcastle
- Wolverhampton – Leicester
Etapa 27 / Sâmbătă, 26 februarie
- Arsenal – Liverpool
- Brentford – Newcastle
- Brighton – Aston Villa
- Chelsea – Leicester
- Crystal Palace – Burnley
- Everton – Man City
- Leeds – Tottenham
- Man Utd – Watford
- Southampton – Norwich
- West Ham – Wolverhampton
Manchester City – Manchester United, marele meci al etapei 28, la început de martie. Liverpool – United, două săptămâni mai târziu
Etapa 28 / Sâmbătă, 5 martie
- Aston Villa – Southampton
- Burnley – Chelsea
- Leicester – Leeds
- Liverpool – West Ham
- Man City – Man Utd
- Newcastle – Brighton
- Norwich – Brentford
- Tottenham – Everton
- Watford – Arsenal
- Wolverhampton – Crystal Palace
Etapa 29 / Sâmbătă, 12 martie
- Arsenal – Leicester
- Brentford – Burnley
- Brighton – Liverpool
- Chelsea – Newcastle
- Crystal Palace – Man City
- Everton – Wolverhampton
- Leeds – Norwich
- Man Utd – Tottenham
- Southampton – Watford
- West Ham – Aston Villa
Etapa 30 / Sâmbătă, 19 martie
- Aston Villa – Arsenal
- Burnley – Southampton
- Leicester – Brentford
- Liverpool – Man Utd
- Man City – Brighton
- Newcastle – Crystal Palace
- Norwich – Chelsea
- Tottenham – West Ham
- Watford – Everton
- Wolverhampton – Leeds
Manchester City – Liverpool, în etapa 32, cel mai tare meci programat în aprilie 2022 în Premier League
Etapa 31 / Sâmbătă, 2 aprilie
- Brighton – Norwich
- Burnley – Man City
- Chelsea – Brentford
- Crystal Palace – Arsenal
- Leeds – Southampton
- Liverpool – Watford
- Man Utd – Leicester
- Tottenham – Newcastle
- West Ham – Everton
- Wolverhampton – Aston Villa
Etapa 32 / Sâmbătă, 9 aprilie
- Arsenal – Brighton
- Aston Villa – Tottenham
- Brentford – West Ham
- Everton – Man Utd
- Leicester – Crystal Palace
- Man City – Liverpool
- Newcastle – Wolverhampton
- Norwich – Burnley
- Southampton – Chelsea
- Watford – Leeds
Etapa 33 / Sâmbătă, 16 aprilie
- Aston Villa – Liverpool
- Everton – Crystal Palace
- Leeds – Chelsea
- Man Utd – Norwich
- Newcastle – Leicester
- Southampton – Arsenal
- Tottenham – Brighton
- Watford – Brentford
- West Ham – Burnley
- Wolverhampton – Man City
Super meciuri în etapa 34 din Premier League: Arsenal – Manchester United şi Liverpool – Everton
Etapa 34 / Sâmbătă, 23 aprilie
- Arsenal – Man Utd
- Brentford – Tottenham
- Brighton – Southampton
- Burnley – Wolverhampton
- Chelsea – West Ham
- Crystal Palace – Leeds
- Leicester – Aston Villa
- Liverpool – Everton
- Man City – Watford
- Norwich – Newcastle
Etapa 35 / Sâmbătă, 30 aprilie
- Aston Villa – Norwich
- Everton – Chelsea
- Leeds – Man City
- Man Utd – Brentford
- Newcastle – Liverpool
- Southampton – Crystal Palace
- Tottenham – Leicester
- Watford – Burnley
- West Ham – Arsenal
- Wolverhampton – Brighton
Manchester United – Chelsea, luna mai, ultimul mare derby programat în Premier League 2021-2022. Va decide titlul?
Etapa 36 / Sâmbătă, 7 mai
- Arsenal – Leeds
- Brentford – Southampton
- Brighton – Man Utd
- Burnley – Aston Villa
- Chelsea – Wolverhampton
- Crystal Palace – Watford
- Leicester- Everton
- Liverpool – Tottenham
- Man City – Newcastle
- Norwich – West Ham
Etapa 37 / Duminică, 15 mai*
- Aston Villa – Crystal Palace
- Everton – Brentford
- Leeds – Brighton
- Man Utd – Chelsea
- Newcastle – Arsenal
- Southampton – Liverpool
- Tottenham – Burnley
- Watford – Leicester
- West Ham – Man City
- Wolverhampton – Norwich
* Pe 14 mai este finala FA Cup
Etapa 38 / Duminică, 22 mai
- Arsenal – Everton
- Brentford – Leeds
- Brighton – West Ham
- Burnley – Newcastle
- Chelsea – Watford
- Crystal Palace – Man Utd
- Leicester – Southampton
- Liverpool – Wolverhampton
- Man City – Aston Villa
- Norwich – Tottenham
Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea și Manchester United pornesc ca favorite în lupta pentru titlu. Dar Arsenal și Tottenham speră să dea lovitura și să facă uitate ultimele sezoane, în care au dezamăgit. Cert este că lupta dintre echipele din Big 6 se anunță foarte interesantă.
Manchester City, start infernal în noul sezon de Premier League. Înfruntă toate adversarele din Big 6 în primele 11 etape
Manchester City debutează în noul sezon contra lui Spurs, iar în primele 11 etape din Premier League va avea de înfruntat toate adversarele din Big 6. Pe șase dintre ele în meciuri disputate în deplasare. Liverpool în etapa 7 și United în etapa 11.
- Etapa 1, 14 august: Tottenham (d)
- Etapa 3, 28 august: Arsenal (a)
- Etapa 6, 25 septembrie: Chelsea (d)
- Etapa 7, 2 octombrie: Liverpool (d)
- Etapa 11, 6 noiembrie: Manchester United (d)
- Etapa 21, 1 ianuarie: Arsenal (d)
- Etapa 22, 15 ianuarie: Chelsea (a)
- Etapa 26, 19 februarie: Tottenham (a)
- Etapa 28, 5 martie: Manchester United (a)
- Etapa 32, 9 aprilie: Liverpool (a)
Liverpool are primul derby la finalul lui august, pe Stamford Bridge, contra lui Chelsea. Cu City are acasă în etapa 7, iar în etapa 9 merge pe Old Trafford
După un sezon în care a prins cu mare greutate un loc de Champions League, Jurgen Klopp nu concepe să lipsească din nou din lupta la titlu. Programul este echilibrat pentru Liverpool, fără derby-uri consecutive.
- Etapa 3, 28 august: Chelsea (a)
- Etapa 7, 2 octmbrie: Manchester City (a)
- Etapa 9, 23 octombrie: Manchester United (d)
- Etapa 12, 20 noiembrie: Arsenal (a)
- Etapa 18, 18 decembrie: Tottenham (d)
- Etapa 21, 1 ianuarie: Chelsea (d)
- Etapa 27, 26 februarie: Arsenal (d)
- Etapa 30, 19 martie: Manchester United (a)
- Etapa 32, 9 aprilie: Manchester City (d)
- Etapa 36, 7 mai: Tottenham (a)
Manchester United, program infernal între etapele 9 și 14. În doar o lună înfruntă toate adversarele din Big 6
Manchester United are un program ceva mai uşor în primele opt etape, dar apoi urmează infernul. În cele 6 etape programate între 23 octombrie şi 30 noiembrie, United înfruntă toate cele 5 adversare din Big 6. În acest interval mai este şi o deplasare la Watford. Solskjaer şi-a ales şi transferul mult dorit pentru titlul aşteptat de fani.
- Etapa 9, 23 octombrie: Liverpool (a)
- Etapa 10, 30 octombrie: Tottenham (d)
- Etapa 11, 6 noiembrie: Manchester City (a)
- Etapa 13, 27 noiembrie: Chelsea (d)
- Etapa 14, 30 noiembrie: Arsenal (a)
- Etapa 28, 5 martie: Manchester City (d)
- Etapa 29, 12 martie: Tottenham (a)
- Etapa 30, 19 martie: Liverpool (d)
- Etapa 34, 23 aprilie: Arsenal (d)
- Etapa 37, 15 mai: Chelsea (a)
Chelsea, început foarte complicat de sezon! Cu Arsenal, Liverpool și Spurs în deplasare. Apoi, acasă cu City
Campioana Europei are un program foarte complicat în startul sezonului de Premier League. Chelsea are programate patru derby-uri în primele 6 etape. Dintre care primele trei sunt în deplasare. Cu Thomas Tuchel la cârmă încă din startul sezonului, Chelsea este clar una dintre favoritele la titlu. Mai ales dacă va reuşi să îl aducă pe Haaland.
- Etapa 2, 21 august: Arsenal (d)
- Etapa 3, 28 august: Liverpool (d)
- Etapa 5, 18 septembrie: Tottenham (d)
- Etapa 6, 25 septembrie: Manchester City (a)
- Etapa 13, 27 noiembrie: Manchester United (a)
- Etapa 21, 1 ianuarie: Liverpool (a)
- Etapa 22, 15 ianuarie: Manchester City (d)
- Etapa 23, 22 ianuarie: Tottenham (a)
- Etapa 25, 12 februarie: Arsenal (a)
- Etapa 37, 15 mai: Manchester United (d)
Arsenal joacă pe propriul teren primele trei partide contra rivalelor din Big 6. Chelsea și City, în etapale 2 şi 3
Sunt deja 17 ani de la ultimul titlu câştigat de Arsenal, iar fanii “tunarilor” şi-au cam pierdut speranţa. Sezonul trecut, echipa a terminat pe locul 8. Dar Arteta promite că echipa este gata să revină în lupta pentru primele poziţii.
- Etapa 2, 21 august: Chelsea (a)
- Etapa 3, 28 august: Manchester City (d)
- Etapa 6, 25 septembrie: Tottenham (a)
- Etapa 12, 20 noiembrie: Liverpool (d)
- Etapa 14, 30 noiembrie: Manchester United (d)
- Etapa 21, 1 ianuarie: Manchester City (a)
- Etapa 22, 15 ianuarie: Tottenham (d)
- Etapa 25, 12 februarie: Chelsea (d)
- Etapa 27, 26 februarie: Liverpool (a)
- Etapa 34, 23 aprilie: Manchester United (a)
Tottenham începe sezonul pe propriul teren, contra lui Manchester City. În etapa a 36-a va juca pe Anfield, cu Liverpool
Tottenham vrea să facă uitat mitul că nu ştie să câştige trofee. Dar misiunea pentru acest sezon se anunţă din nou a fi foarte dificilă. Iar când începi sezonul contra lui Manchester City, parcă totul devine şi mai complicat. Rămâne de văzut ce antrenor vor alege londonezii.
- Etapa 1, 14 august: Manchester City (a)
- Etapa 5, 18 septembrie: Chelsea (a)
- Etapa 6, 25 septembrie: Arsenal (d)
- Etapa 10, 30 octombrie: Manchester United (a)
- Etapa 18, 18 decembrie: Liverpool (a)
- Etapa 22, 15 ianuarie: Arsenal (a)
- Etapa 23, 22 ianuarie: Chelsea (d)
- Etapa 26, 19 februarie: Manchester City (d)
- Etapa 29, 12 martie: Manchester United (d)
- Etapa 36, 7 mai: Liverpool (d)
